South Africa vs Australia Final LIVE Score, WTC 2025: Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in the WTC Final at Lord's.

Temba Bavuma’s South Africa faces off against Pat Cummins’ Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s on Wednesday. This marks the first time South Africa has reached the final of this tournament, while Australia enters as the defending champions, having defeated India by 207 runs in the 2023 final at Lord’s.

While many would prefer a South African victory for the romantic narrative, Australia is the clear favorite. South Africa not only lacks experience in terms of caps, but most of their players have not played in England or at Lord’s. Kagiso Rabada, with 70 caps, stands as South Africa's most seasoned player, and both captain Bavuma and Rabada are the only two players with over 50 matches under their belts.

Australia, on the other hand, is a well-oiled winning machine. The trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood has achieved everything possible in their careers. However, as their careers approach the twilight phase, they are eager to add yet another accolade to their already impressive list of achievements.

Here are the Live updates of the WTC final between South Africa and Australia from Lord's: