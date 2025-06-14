South Africa vs Australia Final LIVE Score, WTC 2025: Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in the WTC Final at Lord's.

The sun shone brightly on South Africa on Day 3, and Temba Bavuma’s team is tantalizingly positioned as they approach the end of their ICC title drought during the fourth day of the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s.

After being thwarted by a last-wicket partnership between Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood that set a challenging 282-run target—one that they have never achieved at this venue—South Africa received a significant boost from Aiden Markram, who scored a resilient century to compensate for his first-innings duck.

Supporting him in this historic chase was captain Temba Bavuma, who persevered through the discomfort of a troublesome hamstring to guide the Proteas towards victory as the pair dismantled the seam attack led by Pat Cummins. With 69 runs needed and eight wickets remaining, South Africa is in a strong position to chase it down on Saturday afternoon. However, will the indomitable Australian spirit rise to create some late drama in London?

Here are the Live updates of the WTC final between South Africa and Australia from Lord's: