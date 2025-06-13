South Africa vs Australia Final LIVE Score, WTC 2025: Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in the WTC Final at Lord's.

As the sun beats down intensely on Friday, will the South Africans finally take center stage on the third and possibly crucial day of the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s?

Temba Bavuma and his team will lament their poor performance in the lower-order batting. Alternatively, it could be attributed to the exceptional skill of Pat Cummins, who prevented them from reducing the first-innings deficit to less than 74 runs. Cummins’ achievement of his 300th Test wicket and his six-wicket haul provided Australia with a buffer against a potential collapse from the Proteas' attack, allowing them to establish a lead that has surpassed the 200-run mark.

Historically, only four instances have occurred where a total exceeding 200 runs has been successfully chased at the home of cricket in the fourth innings. The challenge is significant, but with plenty of sunshine illuminating the pitch, Bavuma’s squad may find a stroke of luck against Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood.

Here are the Live updates of the WTC final between South Africa and Australia from Lord's: