South Africa vs Australia Final LIVE Score, WTC 2025: Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in the WTC Final at Lord's.

Fans can expect another thrilling day of Test cricket on Thursday following an exciting Day 1 on Wednesday, as Australia and South Africa face off once more on Day 2 of the World Test Championship final. The defending champions, Australia, aim to retain the WTC mace, while South Africa seeks to claim it for the first time.

On Day 1, the focus was on the fast bowlers, with Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen taking 5 and 3 wickets respectively, which left the formidable Australia struggling as they were dismissed for 212 runs. However, the Australians retaliated with their own pace attack, as Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood reduced the Proteas to 43/4 by the end of the day.

In terms of batting, only Steve Smith and Beau Webster managed to adapt to the conditions, scoring 66 and 72 runs respectively, helping Australia reach a competitive total. For South Africa, Temba Bavuma and David Bedingham remained at the crease, while Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, and Tristan Stubbs were all dismissed.

Here are the Live updates of the WTC final between South Africa and Australia from Lord's: