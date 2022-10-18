SL vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE score and updates from Match no. 6 of the T20 World Cup 2022

A dominating win for Sri Lanka and they needed this after the drubbing they received at the hands on Namibia in the tournament-opener. Barring the phase where they lost four wickets for three runs within seven balls, courtesy Karthik Meiyappan's hat-trick, the Islanders were pretty much on top throughout the game. Pathum Nissanka's 74 powered them to 152 and that turned out to be more than enough.

READ: T20 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand warm-up game live in India

With the ball, Dushmantha Chameera set the tone upfront with three quick wickets. He rattled UAE's top-order with pace and they couldn't recover from that. Wickets kept falling as UAE found the going tough both against pace and spin. Chameera and Hasaranga picked three apiece and the other bowlers chipped in as well as Sri Lanka beat UAE by 79 runs.

Earlier, UAE captain CP Rizwan has won the toss and opted to bowl first in the do-or-die clash against SriLanka. With a warm day in Geelong, Rizwan believes dew could be a factor under the lights. Hence, UAE want to chase. Danushka Gunathilaka has been dropped for Charith Assalanka.

United Arab Emirates Playing XI: Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Kashif Daud, Vriitya Aravind(w), Aryan Lakra, Basil Hameed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan(c), Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana