SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 highlights: Sri Lanka progress to Super 12 after beating Netherlands

T20 World Cup 2022 highlights: Sri Lanka and Netherlands lock horns in a crucial T20 World Cup 2022 round 1 group A clash, with both sides looking to secure qualification to the Super 12 stage. The winner of this Group will join the likes of Australia, New Zealand, England and Afghanistan in the next stage of the tournament.

Whereas, the runners-up of Group A will join the likes of India, Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh in Group B.

Dasun Shanaka led his side to a historic triumph in the Asia Cup 2022, but the Lankan Lions were given a tough reality check as they were beaten by minnows Namibia in their first qualifying match earlier. Nothing but a win will do for Sri Lanka, who have a good net run rate after trouncing UAE in their previous contest.

It's all to play for in Geelong



Two pivotal #T20WorldCup First Round Group A matches. Who's booking a place in the Super 12? pic.twitter.com/Yv5bXpOjqZ — ICC (@ICC) October 20, 2022

Netherlands meanwhile are on the verge of securing their place into the Super 12 stage, having won both their previous games. Scott Edwards' men know a win will take them through, but even if they lose, then also they have a good chance of making it through to the next stage. Is there another upset on the card? Or will Sri Lanka reign supreme?