SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 highlights: Sri Lanka progress to Super 12 after beating Netherlands

T20 World Cup 2022 highlights: Sri Lanka and Netherlands lock horns in a crucial T20 World Cup 2022 round 1 group A clash, with both sides looking to secure qualification to the Super 12 stage. The winner of this Group will join the likes of Australia, New Zealand, England and Afghanistan in the next stage of the tournament.
Whereas, the runners-up of Group A will join the likes of India, Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh in Group B.
Dasun Shanaka led his side to a historic triumph in the Asia Cup 2022, but the Lankan Lions were given a tough reality check as they were beaten by minnows Namibia in their first qualifying match earlier. Nothing but a win will do for Sri Lanka, who have a good net run rate after trouncing UAE in their previous contest.
It's all to play for in Geelong
Netherlands meanwhile are on the verge of securing their place into the Super 12 stage, having won both their previous games. Scott Edwards' men know a win will take them through, but even if they lose, then also they have a good chance of making it through to the next stage. Is there another upset on the card? Or will Sri Lanka reign supreme?
That's it then form the match between Sri Lanka and Netherlands. The Dutch side still await their fate, which is in UAE's hands now. Thanks for joining in!
SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 - Captains' verdict
Here's what the two captains had to say about the nail-biting contest.
Dasun Shanaka - We knew that we could be the number 1 in this group, but we missed out in the first match. The boys have done well though, especially the bowling group. I knew the wicket was two-paced, so we wanted to bowl well in the first 10 overs and then control the game.
Scott Edwards - We bowled pretty well in the powerplay, little unlucky that the chances didn't go to hand, let it slip a bit towards the middle and back-end. I'd have loved to go through, (on qualification) it's not in our hands anymore and that's a disappointment.
SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 - Kusal Mendis crowned player of the match
Kusal Mendis is adjudged as the Player of the Match. If not for his 79-run knock, the Asia Cup champs could have been in deep trouble.
"The wicket was a bit slow, so we needed to take some time and I could get the runs after 10 overs. Asalanka started well, he understood the way the wicket played and I could get going with a few boundaries," said Mendis during the post-match ceremony.
SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 - Netherlands await their fate
Sri Lanka beat Netherlands and confirmed their spot in the Super 12 stage to Group A. Netherlands are also level on 4 points, but with UAE and Namibia still to play, the Dutch side will be hoping that UAE can come up with an upset, otherwise Namibia can also qualify for the Super 12, as they have a better run rate than the Dutch side.
SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 - Sri Lanka win it!
Sri Lanka have reached the Super 12 stage, what a comeback after losing to Namibia. They beat Netherlands by 16 runs to confirm their progression. Credit to the Dutch side though for fighting till the end and they must now wait until the end of UAE vs Namibia match to know their fate.
SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 - Another direct hit!
Skipper Dasun Shanka also chips in, and Van Meekeren walks back without opening his account. Just one more wicket needed for Sri Lanka to wrap this one up!
NED 123/9 (17.4)
Netherlands need 40 runs in 14 balls
SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 - Gone! Hasaranga's third!
Hasaranga is running riot here, the all-rounder gets Fred Klaassen. He roars and celebrates in his own unique style and it seems the Netherlands are down and out.
NED 109/8 (17)
SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 - Back to back wickets!
Hasaranga strikes, gets his second wicket of the day. Van der Gugten was completely bamboozled by that googly and it's all Sri Lanka now. They are cruising.
NED 106/7 (16.2)
SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 - Run out!
Direct hit, and Pringle walks back, Sri Lanka are gripping this contest. Dhananjaya with a stunning throw!
NED 105/6 (16)
SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 - Binura strikes!
Binura with the kill, and Edwards was dismissed after scoring 21 runs. Netherlands in a spot of bother here, they face an uphill task now.
NED 100/5 (14.3)
Netherlands need 63 runs in 33 balls
SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 - Back to back dismissals!
Gone! Another man dismissed, Wanindu Hasranga strikes! Ackermann is the next to depart.
Netherlands in deep trouble.
NED 48/3 (7)
SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 - Netherlands two down
Netherlands lose another crucial wicket. Bas de Leede walks back, and it' all doom and gloom for the Dutch now.
NED 40-2 after 6 overs.
SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 - Vikram Singh walks back
There it is! First blood for Sri Lanka as Vikram Singh walks back. M Theekshana get his man. The Dutchman had been struggling, and his knock comes to an end.
NED 27/1 (4)
SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 - Netherlands off to a steady start
The Dutch are off to a steady start. It's going to be a tough chase but openers Max ODowd and Vikramjit Singh look up to the task.
NED 14/0 (2.1)
SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 - Netherlands begin their chase
Off to the Dutch to secure their qualification to Super 12. They need 163 runs, that will do the job for Scott Edwards' men.
SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 - Qualification scenarios
A friendly reminder of the qualification scenarios. Sri Lanka need to win at all costs, or it will boil down to the net run rate. Netherlands already have four points, and if UAE beat Namibia, the Dutch side will still go through. Although, Netherlands will look to win this game to absolutely confirm their progress.
SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 - Sri Lanka score 162
A massive effort from Sri Lanka to put 162 on the board. They had just 60 odd runs on the board after 10 over, so from that perspective a really promising total. Kusal Mendis' 79-run inning helps the Asia Cup champs to a par total. Can they restrict the Netherlands below 162 though?
SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 - Mendis is gone now
The dangerman Kusal Mendis departs looking to accelerate his inning. Needed to play the big shots, and perishes. Van der Gugten gets his man! Advantage Netherlands.
SL 157/6 (19.2)
SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 - Shanka walks back
The skipper is next to depart, again looking for the big shot and failing to clear the big boundary.
Ackermann takes a brilliant catch.
SL 153-5 after 19 overs
SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 - Rajapaksa is gone
Bhanuka Rajapaksa falls to De Leede trying to accelerate with Sri Lanka looking for a fight-worthy total. Rajapaksa fails to clear the longer boundary, Tim Pringle takes a simple catch.
SL 132/4 (17.3)
SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 - Fifty for Mendis
Fifty for Kusal Mendis, 9th of his career in T20I cricket, and first ever in the T20 World Cup. A crucial knock for the Asia Cup champs.
SL 119/3 (16)
SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 - Asalanka Mendis steady the ship for Sri Lanka
Charith Asalanka and Kusal Mendis have turned the tide for Sri Lanka. Runs are starting to come regularly and Netherlands will be gunning to break their 51-run partnership.
SL 87/2 (13)
SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 - Halfway through the innings
Sri Lanka are halfway through their innings and it's been Netherlands who have had the upper hand so far, having restricted the Asia Cup champs to a total of just six runs in the first ten overs.
SL 60/2 (10)
SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 - Almost a hat trick!
Van Meekeren nearly got his hat trick, Asalanka flung out his bat but the ball took an outside edge and flew towards deep third man for a single.
Sri Lanka on the back foot now in this do-or-die clash.
SL 41/2 (7)
SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 - Two in two for van Meekeren
Van Meekeren strikes twice in quick succession! He's on a hattrick, the Dutch bowler got Nissanka earlier, and now he's hunted Dhananjaya as well!
SL 36/2 (6.4)
SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 - Narrow escape!
Nissanka! A man with nine lives, he escapes twice in quick succession. Sri Lanka off to a shaky start on this difficult track which is offering plenty of spin and turn.
SL 22-0 after 5 overs.
SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 - Live action underway!
And we're underway, Pathum Nissanka defends the first ball off Fred Klassen
SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 - National anthems are done! All set for action
All set for the blockbuster clash which is must win for both Sri Lanka and Netherlands. National anthems are done, and live-action to follow suit.
SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 - Pitch update
This same pitch was used earlier on Sunday. There's a bit more grass than the previous day. Makes it easier for the batsmen to play down the ground. Should be a good bounce on the offer. Straight boundaries are longer, while the side boundaries are slightly shorter.
SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 - Group A qualification scenarios
With Netherlands at four points, and Sri Lanka and Namibia level at 2 points, what are the qualification scenarios for each team?
- A win for Netherlands will take them straight to Super 12s.
- A win for Sri Lanka will take them to Super 12s.
- Netherlands will go through despite losing if UAE beats Namibia.
- Namibia just have to win to go through
SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 - Team news
Here's how the two sides are lining up today for this crucial matchup:
Netherlands (Playing XI): Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando
Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and he's chosen to bat first. They've made two changes to their lineup since Dushmantha Chameera was ruled out of T20 World Cup, and Danushka Gunathilaka and Pramod Madushan are doubtful because of hamstring issues.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Sri Lanka vs Netherlands round 1 Group A clash, which will take place at Simonds Stadium, Geelong.