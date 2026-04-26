LSG vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant wins toss, Lucknow Super Giants opt to bowl

Raghav Chadha, other AAP rebels to be disqualified from Rajya Sabha? Arvind Kejriwal's party moves petition
IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan’s 46-ball 87 powers Gujarat Titans to 8-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings
Michael: Anupam Kher defends Michael Jackson's 'phenomenal' biopic amid backlash, calls Jaafar Jackson 'outstanding'
Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun to re-release in India on its 40th anniversary on this date
Jyeshtha Month 2026: What to do, what to avoid as holy period begins May 2
Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi's son Ayushmaan Sethi loses Rs 87000 in credit card scam, details inside
CSK vs GT: Sanju Samson goes past Suresh Raina, emulates AB de Villiers with historic IPL feat
PM Modi slams Mamata Banerjee's TMC at Bengal rally: 'BJP will hunt down every single goon, rapist'
'When will Mumbai axe Hardik Pandya?': PAK star calls for MI leadership change, backs Suryakumar Yadav as captain
Did journalists allegedly steal wine bottles amid gunfire panic at White House dinner? Viral clip sparks row
CRICKET
Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: KKR has finally secured a victory, yet they still sit in 10th place, trailing an LSG team that is currently on a four-match losing streak and appears to be out of ideas.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: The latter part of Super Sunday brings us back to the bottom of the IPL 2026 standings. Both KKR and LSG have had forgettable campaigns so far – Kolkata finally secured their first victory, capitalizing on a dropped catch to edge past RR, while LSG, after a promising start, have plummeted with four straight losses in their recent games.
Currently sitting at 9th and 10th in the standings, both teams have had seasons to forget. They are quite distant from the playoff race – and many would contend that they are already out of contention, given the caliber of teams at the top. However, the IPL consistently demonstrates that as long as there is a mathematical chance, it’s never too late.
That said, both teams will need to put in a tremendous effort to find the drive and consistency in their performances. This journey will commence as they kick off their campaigns at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. KKR arrives after a well-deserved break, having had a week off following their first win, which allows them to harness the momentum from that result and gain clarity on their objectives.
For LSG, the four-match losing streak is undoubtedly a significant worry. The talent within their squad is not performing to its full potential, yet there are still glimmers of hope – especially in the bowling department, where Mohammed Shami and Prince Yadav have been in excellent form, ensuring they remain somewhat competitive.
This match offers LSG an opportunity to catch up with the teams on six points and at least be within striking distance, while for KKR, securing a win is absolutely essential.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Tim Seifert(w), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi
Pant: We are going to bowl first. Just one change - Linde comes in for Siddharth. We are working towards it. We have to find a way, we are pretty close to it. We know we can turn around the season from here, I am pretty confident.
Rahane: We were looking to bat first. At the moment it's important to see how we are playing as a team. Giving that freedom to the batting unit. Need to assess those conditions. We are going with the same team. That victory was very good. It's always about improvement. Had some good practice sessions, looking forward to the game
Their earlier meeting this season was a nail-biter, with LSG narrowly defeating KKR in a match that was determined by slim margins.
Kolkata will be optimistic that the addition of Matheesha Pathirana will bolster their bowling lineup, yet their batting remains a worry following a series of disappointing displays.
After a year and a half in his role as LSG captain, Rishabh Pant has yet to find his footing – both as a leader and especially as a batsman. He has been inconsistent in his batting position and has faced considerable challenges in achieving any success with his runs. With suggestions for him to drop down the batting order once more, another adjustment may be on the horizon – possibly enabling Nicholas Pooran to return to the spot where he thrived last year.
Honestly, things aren’t looking good for either team right now. Their performances have been shaky all the way. LSG started off alright, picking up two wins from their first three games, but after that, it’s been downhill—four straight losses, and their batting just hasn’t clicked. Both teams have had clear weaknesses and some questionable strategy calls. So far, the playoff spots are already at ten points. Unless one of these sides can pull off something incredible, their chances are slipping away fast.
LSG: In contrast to their struggles with batting, LSG's bowling unit has proven to be the strongest during Powerplays, taking 14 wickets at an average of 23.6 and maintaining an economy rate of 7.85. Their dot ball percentage of 49.6 is the highest among all teams in the Powerplay, giving them a significant edge on paper against KKR's openers, who have managed only 144 runs at an average of 20.6, the lowest in the league. Keep an eye on the matchup between Mohammed Shami and Ajinkya Rahane: the batsman has faced nearly ten overs from Shami without being dismissed, with a strike rate of 168.
KKR: A fully fit and in-form Varun Chakaravarthy would be a vital asset for KKR, particularly in containing Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran. In T20 matches, Pant has an average of 10.3 against Chakaravarthy, with a strike rate of 103.3. Additionally, Chakaravarthy has dismissed Aiden Markram six times.
Importantly, Varun did not bowl during their thrilling match at Eden when Mukul Choudhary was on fire. So far, Mukul's strike rate against spin is 128.57 compared to 157.14 against pace. They may want to reserve an extra over of spin if he comes in to bat earlier.
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Himmat Singh, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, George Linde, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Arjun Tendulkar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Blessing Muzarabani, Saurabh Dubey, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams find themselves near the bottom of the points table and will be desperate for a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Stay tuned as we bring you live score updates, key moments, wickets, boundaries and all the action from this crucial encounter.