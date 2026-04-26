LSG vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant wins toss, Lucknow Super Giants opt to bowl

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: KKR has finally secured a victory, yet they still sit in 10th place, trailing an LSG team that is currently on a four-match losing streak and appears to be out of ideas.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: The latter part of Super Sunday brings us back to the bottom of the IPL 2026 standings. Both KKR and LSG have had forgettable campaigns so far – Kolkata finally secured their first victory, capitalizing on a dropped catch to edge past RR, while LSG, after a promising start, have plummeted with four straight losses in their recent games.

Currently sitting at 9th and 10th in the standings, both teams have had seasons to forget. They are quite distant from the playoff race – and many would contend that they are already out of contention, given the caliber of teams at the top. However, the IPL consistently demonstrates that as long as there is a mathematical chance, it’s never too late.

That said, both teams will need to put in a tremendous effort to find the drive and consistency in their performances. This journey will commence as they kick off their campaigns at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. KKR arrives after a well-deserved break, having had a week off following their first win, which allows them to harness the momentum from that result and gain clarity on their objectives.

For LSG, the four-match losing streak is undoubtedly a significant worry. The talent within their squad is not performing to its full potential, yet there are still glimmers of hope – especially in the bowling department, where Mohammed Shami and Prince Yadav have been in excellent form, ensuring they remain somewhat competitive.

This match offers LSG an opportunity to catch up with the teams on six points and at least be within striking distance, while for KKR, securing a win is absolutely essential.