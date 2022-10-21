Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: SCO vs ZIM match 12 of T20 World Cup 2022, check out live score and updates here.

T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Scotland and Zimbabwe gear up to cross swords for the final place in the Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup 2022. The winner takes as and the loser will have to go back home. Scotland introduced themselves in this tournament with a resounding win over West Indies, who bowed out of the race for Super 12 after losing to Ireland.

Richie Berrington will thus be hoping to do one over Zimbabwe, who have plenty of experience of playing against the big boys. Craig Ervine returns for the African side, after missing the last match through a mild asthma attack.

That will certainly boost Zimbabwe's chances, who are likely to rely heavily on Sikandar Raza's all-round skills. With a place at the top of the group up for grabs and passage into the Super 12 stage, Zimbabwe and Scotland will be giving it their all.