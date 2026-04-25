RR vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal departs for 10, RR 1 down

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CRICKET
Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2026: An exciting match in the IPL as we approach the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. SRH has an opportunity to surpass RR, while RR can solidify their standing near the top. This game is filled with impressive left-handed domestic batting talent.
Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: It’s shaping up to be a showdown of pure firepower. IPL 2026 has teed up Rajasthan Royals versus Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, and honestly, every cricket fan should be circling this date. The real draw? You’ve got four explosive left-handed openers who love smashing the ball — the kind who set the tone right from the start and don’t let up. Three of them are Indian players changing the face of the limited overs format: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for Rajasthan, and on Sunrisers’ side, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.
Sure, everyone’s talking about the six machines at the top of the order. But there’s a lot more at stake. For RR, this is a homecoming. After splitting their season between Jaipur and Guwahati, they’re finally playing again in their own backyard. The pressure’s on to keep their momentum and lock in a spot for the playoffs — they’ve got a solid record so far.
But momentum can shift fast, especially with Sunrisers on the prowl. Their batting lineup’s dangerous — and it’s not just the openers. You can’t overlook Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen, who’s found his groove and is swinging hard again. Their bowling is no longer just supporting cast either; guys like Shivang Kumar and Sakib Hussain are turning heads, and Praful Hinge’s debut against RR was unforgettable.
Then there’s the big news — Pat Cummins is back. The Australian skipper is fit for the second half, and with him in the squad, SRH suddenly looks stacked. That brings extra batting depth and an experienced leader who thrives under pressure.
Right now, Sunrisers are sitting on four wins and eight points, just behind RR who have ten points from five wins. If Hyderabad wins tonight, they leapfrog Rajasthan in the standings. Their net run rate is razor close, so a victory would push them into third place, right at the heart of the playoff hunt as the season gets serious. This isn’t just about bragging rights — it’s a pivotal moment for both teams.
Eshan Malinga provided a crucial breakthrough for Sunrisers Hyderabad as Yashasvi Jaiswal miscued a lofted shot and was caught by Heinrich Klaasen at mid-on. Jaiswal departed for 10 off 8 balls (2 fours), ending the early momentum built by Rajasthan Royals.
Yashasvi Jaiswal welcomed Pat Cummins to the IPL with a classy boundary, leaning into a full delivery and creaming a drive through cover despite a packed off-side field. Moments later, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi joined the party by launching Cummins for a towering six, continuing the aggressive start.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi launched a stunning assault on Praful Hinge, smashing four consecutive sixes in the opening over. Sooryavanshi unleashed powerful pulls and lofted drives, including one towering hit into the final tier, as he went into full revenge mode after being dismissed for a duck by Hinge in their previous meeting.
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga
Pat Cummins: We are going to have a bowl first. The wicket looks good, try and see what we have to chase down. I feel really fresh, it has been while, I have good preparation, body feels well. He's fantastic, four wins in the first 7 games, he played that SRH game - bold, fearless style of cricket. We know the pitch really well in Hyderabad. This is the first game here for both teams, it will be a challenge. I come in for Madushanka. Hinge comes in for Harsh.
Riyan Parag: We were looking to do that as well. But last couple of seasons we have not done well chasing, no problems batting first. We know the wicket really well. We had our camp here. There might be dew but it won't be too much. Last year we fell short by a couple of overs, just want to put a collective 40 overs. The middle order has to step up and the others.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Stay tuned for real-time updates, ball-by-ball commentary, key moments, and match analysis as RR take on SRH in this exciting encounter.