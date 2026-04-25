RR vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal departs for 10, RR 1 down

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2026: An exciting match in the IPL as we approach the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. SRH has an opportunity to surpass RR, while RR can solidify their standing near the top. This game is filled with impressive left-handed domestic batting talent.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: It’s shaping up to be a showdown of pure firepower. IPL 2026 has teed up Rajasthan Royals versus Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, and honestly, every cricket fan should be circling this date. The real draw? You’ve got four explosive left-handed openers who love smashing the ball — the kind who set the tone right from the start and don’t let up. Three of them are Indian players changing the face of the limited overs format: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for Rajasthan, and on Sunrisers’ side, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.

Sure, everyone’s talking about the six machines at the top of the order. But there’s a lot more at stake. For RR, this is a homecoming. After splitting their season between Jaipur and Guwahati, they’re finally playing again in their own backyard. The pressure’s on to keep their momentum and lock in a spot for the playoffs — they’ve got a solid record so far.

But momentum can shift fast, especially with Sunrisers on the prowl. Their batting lineup’s dangerous — and it’s not just the openers. You can’t overlook Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen, who’s found his groove and is swinging hard again. Their bowling is no longer just supporting cast either; guys like Shivang Kumar and Sakib Hussain are turning heads, and Praful Hinge’s debut against RR was unforgettable.

Then there’s the big news — Pat Cummins is back. The Australian skipper is fit for the second half, and with him in the squad, SRH suddenly looks stacked. That brings extra batting depth and an experienced leader who thrives under pressure.

Right now, Sunrisers are sitting on four wins and eight points, just behind RR who have ten points from five wins. If Hyderabad wins tonight, they leapfrog Rajasthan in the standings. Their net run rate is razor close, so a victory would push them into third place, right at the heart of the playoff hunt as the season gets serious. This isn’t just about bragging rights — it’s a pivotal moment for both teams.