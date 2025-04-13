RR vs RCB: Match No. 28 of the Indian Premier League is between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from the RR vs RCB match.

RR vs RCB Live Score: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is making its debut in Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium today as the home side of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Both teams lost their previous games in IPL 2025. RR lost to Gujarat Titans by 58 runs, and RCB was defeated by Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets. This is the first game at the SMS in Jaipur as RR's previous home matches were played at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Talking about their Points Table Standings, RR is currently at the 7th spot with 4 points, whereas RCB is at the 5th position with 6 points. So, stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from the RR vs RCB match.