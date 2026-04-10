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West Bengal Election 2026: Can BJP break Mamata Banerjee's women vote bank? Who is offering more?

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West Bengal Election 2026: Can BJP break Mamata Banerjee's women vote bank? Who is offering more?

West Bengal Election 2026: Can BJP break Mamata Banerjee's women vote bank?

Reclaiming the Political Economy of Farming: Leadership, Reform, and the Remaking of Tamil Nadu’s Agrarian Compact

Reclaiming the Political Economy of Farming: Leadership, Reform, and the Remakin

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Best of Vijay Varma: From Pink to Dahaad, most powerful roles, ahead

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Best of Vijay Varma: From Pink to Dahaad, most powerful roles, ahead of Matka King

Best of Vijay Varma: From Pink to Dahaad, most powerful roles, ahead

Before Justice Yashwant Varma, these Indian judges faced impeachment motion; details here

Before Justice Yashwant Varma, these Indian judges faced impeachment motion

Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: 5 celebrities who wished Mukesh Ambani's son, from Salman Khan to Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: 5 celebrities who wished Mukesh Ambani's son

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RR vs RCB, IPL 2026 Live Score: Toss delayed due to rain at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati

Match No. 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will be played between the unbeaten Royals, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Catch all the live action here.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 10, 2026, 07:01 PM IST

RR vs RCB, IPL 2026 Live Score: Toss delayed due to rain at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati
RR vs RCB, IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score
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Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Cricket Score: The battle of Unbeaten Royal is here tonight. Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be taking on the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. All eyes in the blockbuster contest are set to be on RCB's Virat Kohli and RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who have been 'Trump' for their respective sides. Both sides are also unbeaten so far in the tournament, and one team will surely lose its 'unbeaten' title tonight.

For RR, its opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been a vital force for the inaugural champions this season so far. On the other hand, RCB began their title defense perfectly, clinching both their opening games at home. However, the upcoming match will be RCB's first away match of IPL 2026.

Talking about their statistical records, RR and RCB have played 34 matches so far in IPL history, wherein RR have won 14 times, whereas RCB emerged victorious on 17 occasions.

LIVE BLOG

  • 10 Apr 2026, 06:47 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Toss delayed

    The Toss, which was scheduled to take place at 7 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), has been delayed due to rain.

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  • 10 Apr 2026, 06:45 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Welcome

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Match No 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

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West Bengal Election 2026: Can BJP break Mamata Banerjee's women vote bank? Who is offering more?
West Bengal Election 2026: Can BJP break Mamata Banerjee's women vote bank?
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