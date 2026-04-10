RR vs RCB, IPL 2026 Live Score: Toss delayed due to rain at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati

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Match No. 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will be played between the unbeaten Royals, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Catch all the live action here.
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Cricket Score: The battle of Unbeaten Royal is here tonight. Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be taking on the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. All eyes in the blockbuster contest are set to be on RCB's Virat Kohli and RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who have been 'Trump' for their respective sides. Both sides are also unbeaten so far in the tournament, and one team will surely lose its 'unbeaten' title tonight.
For RR, its opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been a vital force for the inaugural champions this season so far. On the other hand, RCB began their title defense perfectly, clinching both their opening games at home. However, the upcoming match will be RCB's first away match of IPL 2026.
Talking about their statistical records, RR and RCB have played 34 matches so far in IPL history, wherein RR have won 14 times, whereas RCB emerged victorious on 17 occasions.