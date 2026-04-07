RR vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rain eases in Guwahati as covers come off, hopes of play revive

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Not looking the same': KKR asked to bench Cameron Green as all-rounder’s struggles mount in IPL 2026

Tumbbad 2: Sohum Shah kickstarts shoot with mahurat pooja, motion poster promises 'pralay aayega', fans react

Glory Teaser: Pulkit Samrat’s intense boxer transformation steals the spotlight ahead of Netflix release

Karan Johar meets 'guru' Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway ahead of The Devil Wears Prada 2: 'This image is going in my will'

'A whole civilization will die tonight,' threatens Donald Trump, hints at wiping out Iran

Pakistani terrorist on run for 16 years arrested in Jammu and Kashmir, Lashkar-e-Taiba module busted

Shah Rukh Khan refuses to collaborate with Rajinikanth for cameo in Jailer 2, wants to focus on King: Report

'UAE may become part of Akhand Bharat', upset Pakistan provokes Abu Dhabi against New Delhi, details here

David Warner arrested in Australia over drunk driving; returns to Pakistan amid court summons

PM UDAY scheme brings relief to 4.5 million residents, says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Not looking the same': KKR asked to bench Cameron Green as all-rounder’s struggles mount in IPL 2026

'Not looking the same': KKR asked to bench Cameron Green as all-rounder’s strugg

Tumbbad 2: Sohum Shah kickstarts shoot with mahurat pooja, motion poster promises 'pralay aayega', fans react

Tumbbad 2: Sohum Shah kickstarts shoot with mahurat pooja, promises fans

Glory Teaser: Pulkit Samrat’s intense boxer transformation steals the spotlight ahead of Netflix release

Glory Teaser: Pulkit Samrat’s intense boxer transformation steals the spotlight

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Latest OTT releases: From Mirzapur The Film to Toaster, 5 new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Latest OTT releases: From Mirzapur The Film to Toaster, 5 new movies and shows

Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in Himachal Pradesh; returns to hometown Jhajjar in Haryana; how did their love story started?

Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in HP

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra: 'Felt like a Sunday'

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

HomeCricket

CRICKET

RR vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rain eases in Guwahati as covers come off, hopes of play revive

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2026: The toss in Guwahati has been postponed due to the rain that has been intermittently appearing for the last few hours.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 07, 2026, 08:43 PM IST

RR vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rain eases in Guwahati as covers come off, hopes of play revive
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

RR vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: The Indian Premier League 2026 is starting to heat up. Teams are finding their groove, and the competition feels sharper with every match. Now, everyone’s eyes are on Guwahati’s Baraspara Stadium, where the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals go head-to-head in a showdown that’s got some real early-season significance.

Rajasthan Royals look strong under Riyan Parag’s new leadership, racking up wins one after the other. Their bowling attack has clicked nicely—spinners and pacers working together to contain opposition hitters at crucial moments. And when the heat is on, their batters have kept their cool, closing out matches instead of letting things slip.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stands out, no question. The 15-year-old isn’t overawed by the big stage—he’s taken on quality bowlers and handled the pressure like it’s just another day at the office. He hits clean and plays without hesitation, almost reckless in the best way.

Tonight’s a whole different test for him, though. Jasprit Bumrah waits on the other side, and he’s a nightmare for even the best batters around. Sooryavanshi’s been confident so far, but Bumrah will really push him.

Parag, as the new skipper, is still waiting for that big innings, but you can see his influence elsewhere. His choices, especially late in games, helped Rajasthan squeak past Gujarat Titans in a tight finish. That calmness when things get tense is already giving the Royals a boost.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, have seen flashes of Rohit Sharma’s batting form, which is promising. Suryakumar Yadav hit a half-century against Delhi Capitals, but honestly, he never looked truly settled. Timing, rhythm—it just wasn’t all there. Plus, missing Hardik Pandya hurt, especially when it comes to balancing their lineup. He’s a key piece, and without him they look a bit off. The good news? Pandya’s back in training, and that’s lifted spirits.

Mumbai sits sixth in the standings and clearly needs to bounce back. Rajasthan, up in second, have started solid and seem full of confidence. The outcome tonight probably hinges on how well Mumbai’s bowling can handle Rajasthan’s firing top order—these batsmen like to take charge early, and that’s been tough for most teams to stop.

LIVE BLOG

  • 07 Apr 2026, 07:41 PM

    RR vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Covers are being removed!

    In Guwahati, there's finally some encouraging news as the covers are being lifted following a frustrating stretch of rain delays. The ground staff are working diligently to prepare the field, igniting hopes that play will commence shortly. Although conditions are still under evaluation, this progress offers a much-needed boost of optimism after previous delays necessitated a postponement of the toss.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 07 Apr 2026, 07:40 PM

    RR vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: The drizzle has ceased!

    The rain has temporarily halted in Guwahati, providing a short respite after ongoing disruptions. Nevertheless, the covers remain on as the ground crew evaluates the situation and attempts to remove any dampness. Ominous clouds linger overhead, maintaining a sense of caution among all.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 07 Apr 2026, 07:39 PM

    RR vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Squads

    Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

    Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Trent Boult, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 07 Apr 2026, 07:38 PM

    RR vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hello and Welcome!

    Greetings and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 match featuring Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians, taking place at Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Stay where you are for next 48 hours': Indian embassy issues advisory for citizens in Iran
'Stay where you are': Indian embassy's advisory for citizens in Iran
'Not looking the same': KKR asked to bench Cameron Green as all-rounder’s struggles mount in IPL 2026
'Not looking the same': KKR asked to bench Cameron Green as all-rounder’s strugg
Tumbbad 2: Sohum Shah kickstarts shoot with mahurat pooja, motion poster promises 'pralay aayega', fans react
Tumbbad 2: Sohum Shah kickstarts shoot with mahurat pooja, promises fans
Glory Teaser: Pulkit Samrat’s intense boxer transformation steals the spotlight ahead of Netflix release
Glory Teaser: Pulkit Samrat’s intense boxer transformation steals the spotlight
Karan Johar meets 'guru' Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway ahead of The Devil Wears Prada 2: 'This image is going in my will'
Karan Johar meets Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway ahead of The Devil Wears Prada 2
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Latest OTT releases: From Mirzapur The Film to Toaster, 5 new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more
Latest OTT releases: From Mirzapur The Film to Toaster, 5 new movies and shows
Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in Himachal Pradesh; returns to hometown Jhajjar in Haryana; how did their love story started?
Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in HP
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra: 'Felt like a Sunday'
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie
Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents' relationship timeline, their combined net worth and property
Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents'
Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? Congress accuses businesswoman of holding multiple passports, foreign assets
Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? Congress accuses
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement