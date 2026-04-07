RR vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rain eases in Guwahati as covers come off, hopes of play revive

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Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2026: The toss in Guwahati has been postponed due to the rain that has been intermittently appearing for the last few hours.
RR vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: The Indian Premier League 2026 is starting to heat up. Teams are finding their groove, and the competition feels sharper with every match. Now, everyone’s eyes are on Guwahati’s Baraspara Stadium, where the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals go head-to-head in a showdown that’s got some real early-season significance.
Rajasthan Royals look strong under Riyan Parag’s new leadership, racking up wins one after the other. Their bowling attack has clicked nicely—spinners and pacers working together to contain opposition hitters at crucial moments. And when the heat is on, their batters have kept their cool, closing out matches instead of letting things slip.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stands out, no question. The 15-year-old isn’t overawed by the big stage—he’s taken on quality bowlers and handled the pressure like it’s just another day at the office. He hits clean and plays without hesitation, almost reckless in the best way.
Tonight’s a whole different test for him, though. Jasprit Bumrah waits on the other side, and he’s a nightmare for even the best batters around. Sooryavanshi’s been confident so far, but Bumrah will really push him.
Parag, as the new skipper, is still waiting for that big innings, but you can see his influence elsewhere. His choices, especially late in games, helped Rajasthan squeak past Gujarat Titans in a tight finish. That calmness when things get tense is already giving the Royals a boost.
Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, have seen flashes of Rohit Sharma’s batting form, which is promising. Suryakumar Yadav hit a half-century against Delhi Capitals, but honestly, he never looked truly settled. Timing, rhythm—it just wasn’t all there. Plus, missing Hardik Pandya hurt, especially when it comes to balancing their lineup. He’s a key piece, and without him they look a bit off. The good news? Pandya’s back in training, and that’s lifted spirits.
Mumbai sits sixth in the standings and clearly needs to bounce back. Rajasthan, up in second, have started solid and seem full of confidence. The outcome tonight probably hinges on how well Mumbai’s bowling can handle Rajasthan’s firing top order—these batsmen like to take charge early, and that’s been tough for most teams to stop.
In Guwahati, there's finally some encouraging news as the covers are being lifted following a frustrating stretch of rain delays. The ground staff are working diligently to prepare the field, igniting hopes that play will commence shortly. Although conditions are still under evaluation, this progress offers a much-needed boost of optimism after previous delays necessitated a postponement of the toss.
The rain has temporarily halted in Guwahati, providing a short respite after ongoing disruptions. Nevertheless, the covers remain on as the ground crew evaluates the situation and attempts to remove any dampness. Ominous clouds linger overhead, maintaining a sense of caution among all.
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Trent Boult, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar