RR vs LSG, Match 64 IPL 2026 Live: Rajasthan Royal win Toss, to bowl first against eliminated Lucknow Super Giants

RR vs LSG Live Score: Match No 64 of the IPL 2026 is between the Rajasthan Royals and the already eliminated Lucknow Super Giants. Catch all the latest updates and key moments from the blockbuster clash here.

RR vs LSG Live Score: Rajasthan Royals are set to host Lucknow Super Giants at the iconic Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur in Match No 64 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The match holds much importance for the home side as the Men in Pink need to win both of their remaining two league stage games. On the other hand, LSG are already eliminated from the Playoffs race and are currently at the bottom of the Points Table.

Since the venue is a high-scoring one, with an average first innings total of above 220, all eyes will be on Rajasthan's power-hitters, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Catch all the latest updates and key moments from the blockbuster contest here.

RR vs LSG Live Score: