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RR vs LSG, Match 64 IPL 2026 Live: Rajasthan Royal win Toss, to bowl first against eliminated Lucknow Super Giants

RR vs LSG Live Score: Match No 64 of the IPL 2026 is between the Rajasthan Royals and the already eliminated Lucknow Super Giants. Catch all the latest updates and key moments from the blockbuster clash here.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 19, 2026, 07:10 PM IST

RR vs LSG, Match 64 IPL 2026 Live: Rajasthan Royal win Toss, to bowl first against eliminated Lucknow Super Giants
RR vs LSG Live Score (AI-Generated)
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RR vs LSG Live Score: Rajasthan Royals are set to host Lucknow Super Giants at the iconic Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur in Match No 64 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The match holds much importance for the home side as the Men in Pink need to win both of their remaining two league stage games. On the other hand, LSG are already eliminated from the Playoffs race and are currently at the bottom of the Points Table.

Since the venue is a high-scoring one, with an average first innings total of above 220, all eyes will be on Rajasthan's power-hitters, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Catch all the latest updates and key moments from the blockbuster contest here.

RR vs LSG Live Score:

LIVE BLOG

  • 19 May 2026, 07:05 PM

    RR vs LSG Live Cricket Score: Playing XI

    Rajasthan Royals - Yashasvi Jaiswal (C), Dhurv Jurel (WK), Lhuan-dre Pretorious, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasum Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Sushant Mishra, Brijesh Sharma, and Yash Punja.

    Impact Players (RR) - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh, Aman Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, and Riyan Parag.

    Lucknow Super Giants - Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis,  Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Singh, and Prince Yadav.

    Impact Players (LSG) - Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, and Arshin Kulkarni.

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  • 19 May 2026, 06:55 PM

    RR vs LSG Live Cricket Score: Toss update

    RR skipper Riyan Parag is set to miss the match again due to a hamstring injury. In his absence, Yashasvi Jaiswal came for the Toss and won it. The Rajasthan Royals decided to bowl first against the Lucknow Super Giants.

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  • 19 May 2026, 06:55 PM

    RR vs LSG Live Cricket Score: Welcome

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of Match No 64 of the IPL 2026 between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants.

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