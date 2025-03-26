RR vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are set to lock horns in match no 6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The match will be played at RR's temporary home ground, Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Get all the live and latest updates here.

RR vs KKR Live Cricket Score Updates, IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are set to clash for the first time in this new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The match is scheduled to be played at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The match will also mark the first-ever IPL game at the ground. Both teams lost their first game in IPL 2025, RR against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and KKR against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. As a result, RR and KKR currently stand at the bottom of the points table. RR skipper Riyan Parag and KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane will be looking for their first two points of the season and achieving a better spot in the points table. So, stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates on RR vs KKR clash.