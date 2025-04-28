RR vs GT Match Live Score Updates: Match No. 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is between the finalists of the 2022 edition, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT). Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from the game being played in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Live Match Score: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be hosting Gujarat Titans (GT) in the match no. 47 at the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Stadium. The battle between the finalists of the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) holds much more importance to GT rather than RR as the Gujarat-based team is sitting in the top 4 in the Points Table and will be aiming to gain two more points in order to come closer in securing a spot in the Playoffs. On the other hand, RR is nearly knocked out of the tournament as they are among the bottom teams in the Points Table with just 2 wins out of nine games. If they lose another game, they will become the first team in IPL 2025 to get knocked out of the tournament.

However, the Rajasthan Royals will be looking to sort things out in their team as they lost their last three games after being in a dominant position. So, Will Gujarat Titans conquer Jaipur, or can Rajasthan Royals register their first win at the venue this season? Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from the RR vs GT match here.