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GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Riyan Parag wins toss, Rajasthan Royals opt to bat

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has captured the spotlight in cricket this week following an impressive playoff debut. However, RR will require their young sensation to step up once more as they confront GT's formidable bowling attack.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 29, 2026, 07:08 PM IST

GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Riyan Parag wins toss, Rajasthan Royals opt to bat
GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2
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GT vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Live Score Updates: In a rematch of the IPL 2022 final, this time it's Qualifier 2 that will determine who advances. While some aspects remain the same from their last playoff encounter, many things have shifted – for instance, Jos Buttler has switched sides to become a GT player, while RR has brought in a new star to fill his shoes at the top of their batting order, a player who was just 11 years old the last time RR reached this stage of the tournament.

GT showcased their strength throughout the group stages, benefiting from a reliable top three and a formidable fast-bowling lineup spearheaded by Kagiso Rabada, which propelled them to the first Qualifier match. However, once there, GT faced a crushing defeat, first at the hands of Rajat Patidar and then succumbing to the RCB bowling attack, as their typically reliable batting lineup fell apart. Now, with a crucial second chance, Shubman Gill's team is making their way from Dharamshala down the Himalayas to New Chandigarh, where RR awaits.

Just as dominant as RCB's victory was Rajasthan's triumph over SRH in the Eliminator. With their future on the line, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showed no signs of fear or caution – the young talent delivered his best performance yet, scoring 97 runs off just 29 balls, narrowly missing a T20 record. This effort helped RR achieve a strong total despite a late-game collapse, but it was Jofra Archer's brilliance with the new ball that effectively neutralized SRH's threat and secured the win.

Now, we find ourselves back in Mullanpur for the third playoff game leading to the finals. The defending champions, RCB, are poised and ready, aiming for consecutive trophies. However, two teams with contrasting motivations are equally eager to seize this opportunity. The inaugural champions, RR, have not tasted victory since 2008 and are desperate to break their long-standing drought, especially with Sooryavanshi having an almost supernatural season at the bat. Meanwhile, GT is looking to secure their place in a third final in five years, which would solidify their status as the most consistent team in IPL history if they succeed.

As expected, the pivotal clash will center around how GT's new ball bowlers perform against Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Mohammed Siraj had some success against him earlier in the tournament, but fans still remember how the fierce left-hander made a name for himself with a century against this very bowling lineup last year. He shows no fear, even when facing the world's top bowlers – yet RR knows that the rest of the team, filled with talent but not quite hitting their stride, must step up and provide him with the necessary support.

LIVE BLOG

  • 29 May 2026, 07:07 PM

    GT vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Live Score Updates: Teams

    Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

    Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

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  • 29 May 2026, 07:07 PM

    GT vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Live Score Updates: Rajasthan Royals opt to bat

    Riyan Parag - We will bat first. Pretty much the same wicket, but I think it slows down at the backend, and we have the bowlers for it. We just need to play better cricket for 40 overs, the best team will win. The support staff have been incredible about recoveries and injuries. Same team.

    Shubman Gill - We would have batted first as well. Forty overs of cricket already on this wicket and it won't behave differently. We have everything to play for, it's a now or never situation. One change: Sai Kishore is back.

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  • 29 May 2026, 07:07 PM

    GT vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Live Score Updates: Hello and welcome!

    Welcome to our LIVE coverage of IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 as Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals in a blockbuster knockout clash. Rajasthan skipper Riyan Parag has won the toss and opted to bat first in this high-pressure encounter, with a place in the IPL 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the line.

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