RR vs GT LIVE Score IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan brings up classy fifty as GT cross 100

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RR vs GT LIVE Score IPL 2026: The Rajasthan Royals, currently in 4th place, are set to host the Gujarat Titans, who are in 5th. This match is crucial as it could determine a position in the top 2 of the IPL standings. It's a significant game with major implications taking place in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score IPL 2026: Put runs on the board for yourself, and stop your rivals from catching up. When the IPL hits its business end, the group stage tightens up and every match between playoff hopefuls feels like a knockout game. Rajasthan Royals vs. Gujarat Titans in Jaipur? It’s just the start of a stretch packed with heavyweights looking to grab a playoff spot. Expect drama and high stakes cricket for the next couple weeks.
Saturday’s all about the Royals’ Pink Promise night at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. They’ll sport their alternate pink jersey and aim to turn heads—not just with their outfits, but their game too. Rajasthan’s been flirting with the top, but their youth and lack of experience have cost them lately, especially that slip against Delhi last week. Four losses from six means they need to reset, but eight days off should help them regroup.
Gujarat, on the other hand, is the team RR squeezed past in their season opener, thanks to a nail-biting finish. GT sticks to a game plan: snag early wickets, restrict the opposition, then let their batting lineup chase down manageable totals. They’ve pulled off three wins in a row—all chasing—and five of six victories this season have come when they bat second. Their sixth? Well, David Miller pulled off a miracle.
Rajasthan mirrors some strengths and weaknesses. Their top order and new-ball attack are fierce, but their middle order still needs a bit of work. Donovan Ferreira is stepping up as a difference-maker, and his impact could be crucial, especially since GT likes to throw their best bowlers upfront.
Keep an eye on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, but the real showdown is how he deals with Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada in the powerplay. That contest could decide the game.
Also read| New Rajasthan Royals owner Lakshmi Mittal watches practice session at SMS stadium, interacts with Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal
Sai Sudharsan continued his superb form with a fluent half-century as Gujarat Titans crossed the 100-run mark in style. Sudharsan first guided a boundary to third man before reaching his fifty with a controlled punch through cover, capping another composed and impactful innings.
Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan continued Rajasthan Royals’ misery with another boundary-filled over against athlete. Gill picked up two fours, including a straight drive past the bowler, while Sudharsan drilled a low full toss through covers as GT raced along at nearly 14 runs an over.
Shubman Gill unleashed a stunning assault on Jofra Archer, peppering the boundary rope with authority. Gill first punched a four through cover, then launched a majestic lofted six over long-off before hammering another boundary straight back over the bowler’s head in complete control.
Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan continued Gujarat Titans’ aggressive start as they tore into Tushar Deshpande. Gill sliced a boundary through backward point, while Sudharsan smashed a short ball for six before flicking another poor leg-side delivery to the fence, exposing RR’s sloppy bowling.
Jofra Archer endured a messy first over as Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill capitalised on loose bowling. Sudharsan opened with a boundary, Archer then overstepped badly for a no-ball, followed it with five wides on the free-hit, and struggled for control despite finally ending the over with a dot ball.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja
Jaiswal: We want to bowl first. I think the wicket is pretty good. Parag pulled his hamstring, he will be coming back soon. Hetty comes in. I am really excited. Looking forward to the game.
Gill: We would have liked to bowl first as well. Prasidh comes back for Manav. I think it's important to look back to your strengths. We reflected on some areas. Most of the games we have played have been pretty close. We are going to see how things go in the first couple of overs.
Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, both locked on 12 points, face off in a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash. RR sit fourth, just ahead of fifth-placed GT on net run rate. A win for either side guarantees a place in the Top 2, with RR even eyeing the summit.
Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Ishant Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2026 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans from Jaipur’s SMS Stadium. All eyes will be on young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as he gears up for a stern test against the fiery pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada. Stay tuned for toss updates, playing XIs, live score, key moments and ball-by-ball action.