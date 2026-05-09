RR vs GT LIVE Score IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan brings up classy fifty as GT cross 100

RR vs GT LIVE Score IPL 2026: The Rajasthan Royals, currently in 4th place, are set to host the Gujarat Titans, who are in 5th. This match is crucial as it could determine a position in the top 2 of the IPL standings. It's a significant game with major implications taking place in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score IPL 2026: Put runs on the board for yourself, and stop your rivals from catching up. When the IPL hits its business end, the group stage tightens up and every match between playoff hopefuls feels like a knockout game. Rajasthan Royals vs. Gujarat Titans in Jaipur? It’s just the start of a stretch packed with heavyweights looking to grab a playoff spot. Expect drama and high stakes cricket for the next couple weeks.

Saturday’s all about the Royals’ Pink Promise night at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. They’ll sport their alternate pink jersey and aim to turn heads—not just with their outfits, but their game too. Rajasthan’s been flirting with the top, but their youth and lack of experience have cost them lately, especially that slip against Delhi last week. Four losses from six means they need to reset, but eight days off should help them regroup.

Gujarat, on the other hand, is the team RR squeezed past in their season opener, thanks to a nail-biting finish. GT sticks to a game plan: snag early wickets, restrict the opposition, then let their batting lineup chase down manageable totals. They’ve pulled off three wins in a row—all chasing—and five of six victories this season have come when they bat second. Their sixth? Well, David Miller pulled off a miracle.

Rajasthan mirrors some strengths and weaknesses. Their top order and new-ball attack are fierce, but their middle order still needs a bit of work. Donovan Ferreira is stepping up as a difference-maker, and his impact could be crucial, especially since GT likes to throw their best bowlers upfront.

Keep an eye on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, but the real showdown is how he deals with Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada in the powerplay. That contest could decide the game.

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