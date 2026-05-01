RR vs DC LIVE Score IPL 2026: Riyan Parag wins toss, Rajasthan Royals opt to bat

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Delhi's promising beginning has been utterly disrupted after suffering three consecutive defeats. Following a few dismal performances, Starc and Ngidi provide a much-needed lift. Tonight in Jaipur, they face a formidable RR team.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Delhi Capitals are feeling the heat right now. They came into the IPL with plenty of hype, loaded with talent, and started strong—you could sense the confidence. But everything flipped last weekend. Lungi Ngidi, who’d been bowling out of his mind, took a nasty hit to the head and had to sit out. Without him, DC couldn’t defend a massive 265 and ended up on the wrong side of a record-breaking chase. Then, before they could even regroup, the batting lineup got shredded—8/6 against Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood. RCB steamrolled them. It was hard to watch.

That loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad before all this, conceding over 240, didn’t help their morale either. Now, they’re staring down a fifth straight match against a playoff-bound opponent. The schedule hasn’t been kind, but honestly, if you can’t beat the top teams, you probably don’t belong in the playoffs. DC knows the task ahead—their only way out is to win every game from here on. At least, the team gets some hope: Mitchell Starc is back, and Ngidi’s fit again. That bowling attack suddenly looks way more dangerous.

And they’ll need every weapon they’ve got. Rajasthan Royals are up next, and they’ve been tearing it up, led by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi—everyone’s talking about him. He’s playing out of his skin, just unstoppable right now. But Starc loves these moments, shaking up the best hitters when his team’s desperate. It’s Starc’s comeback game, so expect fireworks. And don’t sleep on Yashasvi Jaiswal—he’s quietly putting together another superb season. Rajasthan’s one headache: Dhruv Jurel isn’t firing at number three, and people are saying Hetmyer should take his spot, even if that means they’re left-handed heavy up top.

Delhi’s biggest worry? Jofra Archer. He’s been the most lethal new ball bowler in the entire tournament, and DC’s shaky top order won’t relish facing him after what happened last time. Youngsters like Sahil Parakh or Abishek Porel are going to have their work cut out, and if KL Rahul can weather Archer’s early spell, Delhi just might have a shot.

This is must-win territory for DC. Rajasthan wants a top-two finish and starts as favourite, but Delhi isn’t ready to bow out just yet.