RR vs DC LIVE Score IPL 2026: Riyan Parag wins toss, Rajasthan Royals opt to bat

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Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Delhi's promising beginning has been utterly disrupted after suffering three consecutive defeats. Following a few dismal performances, Starc and Ngidi provide a much-needed lift. Tonight in Jaipur, they face a formidable RR team.
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Delhi Capitals are feeling the heat right now. They came into the IPL with plenty of hype, loaded with talent, and started strong—you could sense the confidence. But everything flipped last weekend. Lungi Ngidi, who’d been bowling out of his mind, took a nasty hit to the head and had to sit out. Without him, DC couldn’t defend a massive 265 and ended up on the wrong side of a record-breaking chase. Then, before they could even regroup, the batting lineup got shredded—8/6 against Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood. RCB steamrolled them. It was hard to watch.
That loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad before all this, conceding over 240, didn’t help their morale either. Now, they’re staring down a fifth straight match against a playoff-bound opponent. The schedule hasn’t been kind, but honestly, if you can’t beat the top teams, you probably don’t belong in the playoffs. DC knows the task ahead—their only way out is to win every game from here on. At least, the team gets some hope: Mitchell Starc is back, and Ngidi’s fit again. That bowling attack suddenly looks way more dangerous.
And they’ll need every weapon they’ve got. Rajasthan Royals are up next, and they’ve been tearing it up, led by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi—everyone’s talking about him. He’s playing out of his skin, just unstoppable right now. But Starc loves these moments, shaking up the best hitters when his team’s desperate. It’s Starc’s comeback game, so expect fireworks. And don’t sleep on Yashasvi Jaiswal—he’s quietly putting together another superb season. Rajasthan’s one headache: Dhruv Jurel isn’t firing at number three, and people are saying Hetmyer should take his spot, even if that means they’re left-handed heavy up top.
Delhi’s biggest worry? Jofra Archer. He’s been the most lethal new ball bowler in the entire tournament, and DC’s shaky top order won’t relish facing him after what happened last time. Youngsters like Sahil Parakh or Abishek Porel are going to have their work cut out, and if KL Rahul can weather Archer’s early spell, Delhi just might have a shot.
This is must-win territory for DC. Rajasthan wants a top-two finish and starts as favourite, but Delhi isn’t ready to bow out just yet.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma
Riyan Parag - We're going to bat first. Riyan Parag. It's not the usual Jaipur wicket, it has some dryness and looks patchy. Hopefully, it'll go slow in the 2nd innings. As a collective team effort, chasing dawn 228 always helps. Everyone is stepping up, we haven't played a complete 40-overs cricket, hopefully, we'll put up a complete show. Bishnoi comes in and Shubnham is in.
Axar Patel - Starc is playing, Chameera isn't playing. Pathum is playing, which means David Miller sits out. Ashok Sharma is there, so there are three changes. We have three changes, the wicket looks good and we're happy to chase. It's important to return to basics. You need to stay in the present to turn things around, focus on the positives. Attitude and body language are very important.
As we approach Match 43, the standings reveal a clear top four – Punjab Kings leading with 13 points, followed closely by RCB, RR, and SRH, each with 12 points. GT has made some progress, now at 10 points, but they find themselves somewhat isolated in fifth place; in sixth and seventh, tied at 6 points, are CSK and DC, with DC's net run rate taking a significant hit in their last match. KKR is not too far behind with 5 points, while MI and LSG are struggling, sitting at the bottom with 4 points each.
RR: Jofra Archer has taken nine wickets during the Powerplay this season, and he will face a DC team that has had difficulty establishing any rhythm or consistency in their opening partnerships. If he manages to dismiss KL Rahul early, DC will find themselves in a precarious position once more.
DC: Donovan Ferreira, who shone in RR's victory over PBKS, has fallen to Kuldeep Yadav twice in just nine balls faced against the wrist spinner. This presents a chance for Delhi to take advantage of this match-up during the middle overs.
Delhi Capitals Squad: Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Auqib Nabi Dar, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Pathum Nissanka, Rehan Ahmed, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Karun Nair
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, Ravi Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Adam Milne, Aman Rao Perala, Vignesh Puthur, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sushant Mishra, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Delhi will hope the return of Mitchell Starc and Lungi Ngidi sparks a turnaround in their campaign, while Rajasthan Royals come into the contest brimming with confidence. Stay with us for live score updates, key moments, and match analysis.