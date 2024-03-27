Twitter
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Delhi Capitals eye first win of the season against in-form Rajasthan Royals

Follow live score and updates from match 9 of TATA IPL 2024 between RR and DC here.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 10:35 PM IST

RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score
The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to face off on March 28 at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. This highly anticipated match will mark the second encounter for both teams in the IPL 2024 season.

Rajasthan is entering the match on the back of a thrilling victory against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on March 24. Batting first, RR posted an impressive total of 193/4, with captain Sanju Samson leading the charge with a brilliant knock of 82 runs off 52 balls. Contributions from Riyan Parag (43 off 29 balls) and Dhruv Jurel (20 off 12 balls) further bolstered the team's score. Rajasthan's bowlers then put up a strong performance to restrict LSG to 173/6, securing a 20-run win.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals witnessed the return of skipper Rishabh Pant in their opening match. After a 15-month hiatus from professional cricket, Pant made a solid start by scoring 18 runs off 13 balls before falling to Harshal Patel. Despite no individual standout performances with the bat, DC managed to post a competitive total of 174/9 through collective team effort. However, their bowlers were unable to defend the target as Punjab Kings (PBKS) chased it down in 19.2 overs.

LIVE BLOG

  • 27 Mar 2024, 10:12 PM

    SRH vs MI IPL 2024 live score: MI 151/3 in 11 overs

    Four runs! A beautifully executed shot, creamed through the covers for a boundary. Tilak Varma reaches his fifty with that impressive stroke! Another four runs! A slower ball outside off, deftly guided between third man and point for another boundary. And there's a wicket! Naman hits the full delivery straight to cover, ending his innings.

  • 27 Mar 2024, 10:11 PM

    RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Head-to-head records

    Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals have faced off in a total of 27 IPL matches. Delhi Capitals have emerged victorious in 13 of those encounters, while Rajasthan Royals have won 14. The highest total scored by Delhi against Rajasthan is 207, whereas Rajasthan's highest score against Delhi stands at 222.

  • 27 Mar 2024, 10:03 PM

    RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    RR: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Kunal Singh Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Donovan Ferreira, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Abid Mushtaq, Tanush Kotian

    DC: David Warner, Abishek Porel, Ricky Bhui, Yash Dhull, Shai Hope, Prithvi Shaw, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kushagra, Swastik Chikara, Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Sumit Kumar, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk

  • 27 Mar 2024, 10:03 PM

    RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals from Jaipur. Stay tuned for latest updates.

