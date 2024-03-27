RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Delhi Capitals eye first win of the season against in-form Rajasthan Royals

Follow live score and updates from match 9 of TATA IPL 2024 between RR and DC here.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to face off on March 28 at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. This highly anticipated match will mark the second encounter for both teams in the IPL 2024 season.

Rajasthan is entering the match on the back of a thrilling victory against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on March 24. Batting first, RR posted an impressive total of 193/4, with captain Sanju Samson leading the charge with a brilliant knock of 82 runs off 52 balls. Contributions from Riyan Parag (43 off 29 balls) and Dhruv Jurel (20 off 12 balls) further bolstered the team's score. Rajasthan's bowlers then put up a strong performance to restrict LSG to 173/6, securing a 20-run win.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals witnessed the return of skipper Rishabh Pant in their opening match. After a 15-month hiatus from professional cricket, Pant made a solid start by scoring 18 runs off 13 balls before falling to Harshal Patel. Despite no individual standout performances with the bat, DC managed to post a competitive total of 174/9 through collective team effort. However, their bowlers were unable to defend the target as Punjab Kings (PBKS) chased it down in 19.2 overs.