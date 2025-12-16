FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
RR Players IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: Will Ravi Bishnoi be an ideal target for Rajasthan Royals with remaining purse of Rs 16.05 cr?

RR Auction IPL 2026 Today Live Updates: With a remaining purse of Rs 16.05 crore and nine slots to fill, the Rajasthan Royals will enter the IPL 2026 Auction to fill out nine slots.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 01:19 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: With a remaining purse of Rs 16.05 crore, the Rajasthan Royals' management will enter the IPL 2026 Auction to fill nine slots, including one overseas player. Earlier, RR traded in Sanju Samson to get Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during IPL Retention.

The main focus for RR in the IPL 2026 Auction is expected to be securing Sarfaraz Khan, Rahul Chahar, and Ravi Bishnoi to bolster both their batting and bowling lineups. Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates. 

