Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women Live Score: Smriti Mandhana wins Toss, opts to field first

UPW Women vs RCB Women Live Score Update, WPL 2026: Match No. 5 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 is scheduled to be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Catch all the live and latest updates from the RCB vs UPW match.

RCB W vs UPW W Live Score, WPL 2026: Match No. 5 in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 is between the UP Warriorz (UPW) and the 2024 champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. UPW had an upsetting start to the tournament as they lost their first match against Gujarat Giants (GG).

On the other hand, RCB began WPL 2026 on a positive note with a win against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the tournament opener on Friday. On one side, RCB will again be seen leading by star Indian player Smriti Mandhana, whereas UPW will play its second game under the newly appointed skipper, Meg Lanning. Stay tuned to this space and catch all the live and latest updates from the RCB vs UPW.