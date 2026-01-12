FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Cricket

CRICKET

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women Live Score: Smriti Mandhana wins Toss, opts to field first

UPW Women vs RCB Women Live Score Update, WPL 2026: Match No. 5 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 is scheduled to be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Catch all the live and latest updates from the RCB vs UPW match.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 07:38 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women Live Score: Smriti Mandhana wins Toss, opts to field first
RCB vs UPW, WPL 2026 Live Scorecard
RCB W vs UPW W Live Score, WPL 2026: Match No. 5 in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 is between the UP Warriorz (UPW) and the 2024 champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. UPW had an upsetting start to the tournament as they lost their first match against Gujarat Giants (GG).

On the other hand, RCB began WPL 2026 on a positive note with a win against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the tournament opener on Friday. On one side, RCB will again be seen leading by star Indian player Smriti Mandhana, whereas UPW will play its second game under the newly appointed skipper, Meg Lanning. Stay tuned to this space and catch all the live and latest updates from the RCB vs UPW.

LIVE BLOG

  • 12 Jan 2026, 07:19 PM

    UPW Women vs RCB Women Live Score: After 2 overs

    With the end of the 2nd over, UP Warriorz posted 9 runs without losing any wickets. Harleen Deol and Meg Lanning are at the crease.

     

  • 12 Jan 2026, 07:13 PM

    UPW Women vs RCB Women Live Score: Playing XI

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Smrit Mandhana (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Grace Harris, Dayalan Hemalatha, Gautami Naik (replacing Prema Rawat), Nadine De Klerk, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, and Lauren Bell.

     

    UP Warriorz - Meg Lanning (C), Shweta Sehrawat (WK), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, and Kranti Gaud.

     

  • 12 Jan 2026, 06:33 PM

    UPW Women vs RCB Women Live Score: Toss Update

    Smriti Mandhana wins the Toss and elects to bowl first against UP Warriorz.

     

  • 12 Jan 2026, 06:31 PM

    UPW Women vs RCB Women Live Score: Probable Playing XI

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - Smriti Mandhana (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Grace Harris, Dayalan Hemalatha, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat, Linsey Smith, and Lauren Bell.

    UP Warriorz (UPW) - Meg Lanning (C), Shipra Giri (WK), Deepti Sharma, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Asha Sobhana, and Kranti Gaud.

