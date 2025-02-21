Pakistan lost their first match against New Zealand by 60 runs in the Champions Trophy 2025. Their next match is against India, and it is a crucial do-or-die game for them.

Significant criticism has been leveled at Pakistan for their poor performance in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, particularly by former wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal. Pakistan's shortcomings were made brutally clear after their defeat to New Zealand in the tournament's opening game in Karachi's National Stadium, which prompted harsh reactions from commentators and former players.

Akmal expressed his dissatisfaction with Pakistan's performance in a scathing review, arguing that they could be better off playing against lower-ranked nations like Ireland and Zimbabwe rather than elite rivals.

Speaking on ARY news, Akmal said, "Zimbabwe aur Ireland ki series ho rahi hai, udhar jaayein. Wahan jaake khelein aur agar hum udhar jeette hain toh hum deserve karte hain (Champions Trophy). Humari iss tarah ki cricket ho rahi hai. Itni neeche gir gayi hai humari cricket pichle 6-7 saal mein." He also commended New Zealand's batting performance, despite losing early wickets.

Kamran Akmal said "There's a series between Zimbabwe & Ireland going on. Pakistan should play against them and win against them. This team doesn't deserve to play Champions Trophy" #ChampionsTrophy2025pic.twitter.com/B6IHK09qIY — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) February 20, 2025

"They (New Zealand) were three wickets down in the early stages of the match. Look at their maturity that they took time, rotated the strike and started firing only after getting the full control. This is what a mature team does. They always come with a backup plan. Their batter Rachin Ravindra got injured and even his replacement (Will Young) scored a century," he added.

Pakistan will play their longtime rivals India in the second Champions Trophy 2025 encounter after losing to New Zealand by a dismal 60 runs in their initial match. For the reigning champs, who are keen to bounce back from their earlier loss in Karachi, this game is crucial.

The excitement for what is expected to be an exciting match is increased by the legendary rivalry between these two titans of cricket. India is viewed as the clear favorite going into the game because of their outstanding play. Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan's opener, will be missed as he has been injured and has been out of the competition. Imam Ul Haq has been named his replacement.

