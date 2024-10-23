Zimbabwe is currently competing in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B in Nairobi.

Zimbabwe has achieved a remarkable world record in T20I cricket by scoring an astonishing 344 runs in their allotted 20 overs, setting a new benchmark for the highest-ever total in the history of this fast-paced format of the game. Sikandar Raza emerged as the standout performer of the day, showcasing his exceptional batting skills by scoring an unbeaten 133 runs off just 43 deliveries, which included seven boundaries and an impressive 15 sixes.

For those unfamiliar with the ongoing events, Zimbabwe is currently competing in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B in Nairobi, where they have been consistently surpassing expectations and setting new records. Just days ago, they posted a formidable total of 286/5 against Seychelles, further solidifying their dominance in the tournament. Their recent achievement of scoring the highest total for a full-member nation in the T20 format is a testament to their exceptional talent and determination on the field.

Highest totals in T20Is

Zimbabwe - 344/4 vs Gambia in October 2024

Nepal - 314/3 vs Mongolia in September 2023

India - 297/6 vs Bangladesh in October 2024

Zimbabwe - 286/5 vs Seychelles in October 2024

Afghanistan - 278/3 vs Ireland in February 2019

Earlier this month, India scored an impressive 297 runs against Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. This total was the highest ever for a full-member nation at the time. However, just 11 days later, Zimbabwe surpassed this record, posting an even higher score.

Coming back to the match, Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat, achieving the second-highest powerplay score in history. By the end of six overs, they had reached 103/1. The team's captain, Raza, led the charge, with Brian Bennett scoring 50 runs, Tadiwanashe Marumani hitting 62 runs off just 19 balls, and Raza himself achieving a 33-ball century, the joint-second fastest in T20I history.

Clive Madande also contributed an unbeaten fifty to Zimbabwe's total, which included a remarkable 27 sixes - a new record for the format, surpassing Nepal's previous record of 26 sixes when they scored 314 runs. In the end, Zimbabwe stunned the cricketing world by posting a total of 344 runs in their 20 overs, losing only four wickets in the process.

Also read| Prithvi Shaw's career downfall: A list of controversies from doping violation to public brawl