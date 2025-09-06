ZIM vs SL: Disaster for Sri Lanka as batters post second-lowest T20I total; Zimbabwe win by 5 wickets to level series 1-1

The Zimbabwe bowlers were clinical, with Sikandar Raza and Brad Evans especially standing out. Raza bowled 4 overs with figures of 3 wickets for just 11 runs, demonstrating impressive economy and control. Evans also picked up 3 crucial wickets for just 15 runs.

Zimbabwe pulled off an amazing turnaround, completely dominating Sri Lanka with their bowling to win big and even up the three-match T20I series at 1-1. The match, played at the Harare Sports Club, really showed off Zimbabwe's strong bowling. They took apart Sri Lanka's batting lineup, making it easy for Zimbabwe to win and setting up a thrilling final game.

Zimbabwe decided to bowl first after winning the toss, and it turned out to be a great call as they quickly got through Sri Lanka's best batsmen. Brad Evans and captain Sikandar Raza were the stars, each grabbing three wickets. Blessing Muzarabani also did well, taking two wickets. Sri Lanka couldn't handle the accurate bowling and fell apart, ending up with their second-lowest T20I score ever, just 80 runs in 17.4 overs. The score really tells the story of Sri Lanka's sudden and total collapse, giving Zimbabwe a fantastic opportunity to tie the series.

With a small target of 81 runs to win, Zimbabwe seemed sure to win, but there were still a few tense moments. Even with some stumbles, Zimbabwe was mostly in control. They reached the target with plenty of balls to spare, winning by five wickets. Tashinga Musekiwa's 21 not out and Ryan Burl's 20 were key in guiding the team to victory. This win was a great example of Zimbabwe's toughness, bouncing back from their loss in the first T20I and getting ready for the all-important final match. This result sends a clear message that the series is wide open and sets the scene for a very exciting finish.

With the series now tied at 1-1, the final and decider will be played on Sunday, September 7, promising an exciting finish to the battle between these two teams.

