ZIM vs SA: Why Zimbabwe were awarded 5 runs as penalty vs South Africa in T20 World Cup 2022?

With limited time to warm up and having to score runs quickly from the start, Zimbabwe could only manage 79/5 today in a rain-shortened nine-over match against South Africa.

Rain showers consuming many hours prior to the start of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 in Hobart was followed by Zimbabwe losing four wickets in the first four overs.

A 32-ball 60-run fifth-wicket stand between Wessly Madhevere (35*) and Milton Shumba (18) ensured a respectable Zimbabwe's innings total. However, it was still at least 20 runs short of what they would have preferred to score in a nine-over encounter.

Apart from Madhevere and Shumba's six fours and a six, Zimbabwe also benefited from a blunder by South Africa wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock.

Shumba attempted a failed reverse scoop off South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje on the third ball of the last over. After inadvertently hitting the ball towards fine leg, the ball fell to Lungi Ngidi, who did nothing wrong in returning the ball to de Kock.

However, it was de Kock’s wicket-keeping glove on the ground which played spoilsport for the Proteas. Zimbabwe were awarded five runs as a result of Ngidi's throw bouncing off de Kock's keeping pad to his glove. It is worth noting that de Kock had removed his glove in order to deliver the ball faster to the opposite end.

According to MCC’s Law 28.3.2, “If the ball while in play strikes the protective helmet (or any other object placed by the fielding team on the ground), the ball shall immediately become dead and, the umpire shall signal No ball or Wide to the scorers, if applicable, and, the umpire shall award 5 Penalty runs to the batting side”.

Due to rain during the South African innings, the target of 81 was revised to 64 off seven overs. With 13 runs needed off 24 balls, the rain arrived yet again and this time around, it drilled the final nail in the coffin.

The umpires tried to finish the match, but failed to hold on for five overs. After numerous spells of rain, the officials gave up and their game against Zimbabwe was eventually called off.

