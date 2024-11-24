Raza played a pivotal role by scoring 39 runs, helping Zimbabwe recover from a challenging position of 125-7 to eventually reach a total of 205 all out.

All-rounder Sikandar Raza showcased his talent and leadership skills as he guided Zimbabwe to a remarkable 80-run victory on the DLS method in the rain-affected first one-day international against a revamped Pakistan white-ball team on Sunday.

Raza played a pivotal role by scoring 39 runs, helping Zimbabwe recover from a challenging position of 125-7 to eventually reach a total of 205 all out. His partnership with Richard Ngarava, who contributed with 48 runs, was crucial in turning the game in Zimbabwe's favor.

Despite overcast conditions, Raza also shone with the ball, taking 2 wickets for just 7 runs in a single over, restricting Pakistan to 60-6 in 21 overs before rain interrupted play. This victory gave Zimbabwe a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Pakistan's decision to rest key players like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Babar Azam provided an opportunity for their new ball bowlers to make an impact. However, the debutant Aamer Jamal and Mohammad Hasnain struggled to contain Zimbabwe's openers, allowing them to build a solid foundation.

Although Pakistan fought back through their spinners and took wickets at regular intervals, Ngarava and Raza's partnership proved to be the turning point of the match. Despite Raza's dismissal, Ngarava's resilient innings, which included five fours and a six, helped Zimbabwe post a competitive total.

In the end, Zimbabwe's collective effort and Raza's all-round performance secured a well-deserved victory, showcasing their potential in the white-ball format.

