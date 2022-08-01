ZIM vs BAN 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I in Harare

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh

Zimbabwe take on Bangladesh in the third and final match of the T20I series on Tuesday, with both sides currently evenly poised at 1-1. While the hosts gave a statement of intent with their 17-run victory in the first match, the Bangla Tigers fought back valiantly in the second fixture to draw the series level.

Sikandar Raza's all-round contribution helped Zimbabwe win the first match of the series, while Mosaddek Hossain's five-wicket haul gave Bangladesh a 7-wicket victory on Sunday.

The series decider will be played in the same venue in Harare as both sides will try to clinch the T20I leg and go into the ODI series with momentum in their stead.

READ| IND vs ZIM: This is why Virat Kohli is not in the squad for Zimbabwe series

Dream11 Prediction – Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh - 3rd T20I

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Litton Das

Batters: Craig Ervine, Anamul Haque, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (c),

Bowlers: Mosaddek Hossain, Wesley Madhevere, Mustafizur Rahman (vc), Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava

ZIM vs BAN 3rd T20I Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Milton Shumba, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga

Bangladesh: Munim Shahriar, Litton Das (wk), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

READ| ''Could have seen Virat Kohli's 71st century': Netizens unhappy after BCCI rest star batsman

ZIM vs BAN 3rd T20I My Dream11 team

Litton Das, Craig Ervine, Anamul Haque, Afif Hossain, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (c), Mosaddek Hossain, Wesley Madhevere, Mustafizur Rahman (vc), Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match Details

The match begins at 04:00 PM PM IST and will take place in Harare Sports Club, Harare on Tuesday, August 2. The match can be live-streamed on the Fancode app.