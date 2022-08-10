ZIM vs BAN 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI in Harare

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh

The 3rd and final ODI between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe are all set to take place. Skipper Tamim Iqbal will be looking to clinch a victory in the final match of the series to avoid a whitewash in the ODI series.

In fact, despite the return of veteran players like Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah, it did not make much difference as they suffered two back-to-back defeats in the series.

In the T20I series as well, Zimbabwe defeated Bangladesh in a three-match series.

Dream11 Prediction – Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh - 3rd ODI

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Regis Chakabva, Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Innocent Kaia

All-rounders: Mahmudullah, Sikandar Raza, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Victor Nyauchi, Shoriful Islam

ZIM vs BAN 3rd ODI Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (captain and wicketkeeper), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

ZIM vs BAN 3rd ODI My Dream11 team

Regis Chakabva, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal (VC), Anamul Haque, Innocent Kaia, Mahmudullah, Sikandar Raza (C), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Victor Nyauchi, Shoriful Islam

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match Details

The match begins at 12:45 PM PM IST and will take place in Harare Sports Club, Harare on Wednesday, August 10. The match can be live-streamed on the Fancode app.