ZIM vs BAN 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh match in Harare

Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will lock horns in the final ODI clash on Tuesday. While Bangladesh have exuded great character to clinch the series, Zimbabwe would look to play to avoid a white-wash.

Shakib Al Hasan has stood out for the team, contributing to the victory. Zimbabwe, however, have failed to make a mark in this series. After losing the one-off Test match, they faced two defeats in the ODIs as well.

Dream11 Prediction – Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh – 3rd ODI in Harare 2021

Wicketkeeper: Regis Chakabva, Liton Das

Batsmen: Brendan Taylor, Tamim Iqbal, Dion Myers

All-rounders: Wesley Madhevere, Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

ZIM vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Taiwanese Marumani, Brendan Taylor (c), Regis Chakabva, Sikandar Raza, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Mohammad Niam-Sheikh, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman/Rubel Hossain.

Brendan Taylor, Liton Das (VC), Tamim Iqbal, Regis Chakabva, Wesley Madhevere, Dion Myers, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Match Details

The match begins at 1 PM IST and will take place at the Harare Sports Club, Harare on Tuesday, July 20. The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app.

Squads

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor(w/c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Regis Chakabva, Timycen Maruma, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Milton Shumba

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Mohammad Naim, Liton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Mithun