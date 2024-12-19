Atal opened the innings for his team and reached the impressive milestone with a powerful six.

In a remarkable feat, Sediqullah Atal of Afghanistan achieved his first ODI century against Zimbabwe in the second ODI match. Atal opened the innings for his team and reached the impressive milestone with a powerful six.

The second ODI between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe took place earlier today, following a rain-affected first game. Both teams were eager to showcase their best performance in the second match of the three-game series.

Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and chose to bat first. Atal and Abdul Malik opened the innings in place of the injured Rahmanullah Gurbaz. The two openers had a strong start and built an exceptional partnership. While Malik scored 84 runs off 101 balls, Atal achieved a personal best.

Facing Ngarava, Atal hit a short delivery over fine leg, resulting in a top edge that cleared the boundary. This shot marked Atal's first ODI century.

As the ball sailed over the ropes, Atal's excitement was evident. He removed his helmet, raised his arms in the air, and let out a triumphant roar that reverberated throughout the ground. The entire dressing room erupted in applause, recognizing the young batsman's remarkable accomplishment.

Atal's century was not only a display of his impressive batting skills, but also a heartfelt celebration that followed. After reaching this milestone, he humbly performed a sajdah, expressing gratitude to the higher powers for his achievement.

Atal and Malik's exceptional 191-run opening partnership set the stage for Afghanistan to secure a commanding total in the first innings, positioning them well for a potential match-winning performance.

It is worth noting that the visiting team had previously emerged victorious in the 3-game T20I series, holding a 2-1 lead. As the ODI leg of the tour comes to a close, both teams are gearing up for an exciting and historic 2-game Test series showdown.

