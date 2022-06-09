ZIM vs AFG 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan match in Harare

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI

Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be locking horns in the final fixture of their three-match ODI series. The first 2 ODIs saw the Afghanistan team win as they will look to have a whitewash as well.

In the 2nd ODI, Zimbabwe scored just 228 and the visitors chased down the total with more than 5 overs to spare.

For Zimbabwe, Innocent Kaia and Blessing Muzarabani have been the key players, while, on the other hand, Afghanistan will rely on the likes of Rahmat Shah and Mohammad Nabi for completing the series whitewash.

Dream11 Prediction – Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan – 3rd ODI in Harare

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Rahmat Shah, Innocent Kaia, Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Blessing Muzarabani

ZIM vs AFG Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Blessing Muzarabani

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan My Dream11 Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah (C), Innocent Kaia, Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Mohammad Nabi (VC), Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Blessing Muzarabani

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Details

The match begins at 12:45 PM IST and will take place at Harare Sports Club, Harare on Wednesday, June 9. The match will be aired live on Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube Channel.