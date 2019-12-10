'Zeher bhai zeher': Rohit Sharma's comment on Kedar Jadhav's authentic look is straight out of boundary

Rohit Sharma is known for his witty comments on his teammates and this time too, he made sure he showered praises on Kedar Jadhav's new look.

Jadhav posted photos on Instagram in which he is seen wearing an ethnic attire. "Be fearlessly authentic. Have a happy Monday!" the batting all-rounder captioned the pictures.

While many fans liked Kedar Jadhav's look, India vice-captain Rohit Sharma took it to another level, saying: "Zeher bhai zeher".

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also joined in with a comment, "katti zehar bhaiya", followed by laughing emojis.

Both Rohit Sharma and Kedar Jadhav are part of India's ODI squad against the West Indies. As for the ongoing T20I series, it is currently level at 1-1 and the third and final match will be played in Mumbai on Wednesday.

While India won the first T20I by six wickets in Hyderabad, they lost the second by eight-wickets in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Rohit managed scores of 15 and eight in the two T20Is and will be aiming for an improved show in the third T20I at his home ground - Wankhede Stadium.