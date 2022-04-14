'Wives of PAK cricketers sent to India in 2012 to keep an eye on players': Ex-PCB chairman makes BOLD revelation

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf has made a shocking revelation as he revealed that during Pakistan's last tour of India in 2012, when the two nations played a bilateral series, PCB had sent wives of the Pakistan cricketers along with them to keep the players under check.

India and Pakistan's last bilateral contest was played in December-January of 2012, and the PCB purposely sent wives of Pakistan players to India so as to avoid any possible mishaps.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Zaka Ashraf, who was the PCB president back then, opened up about the shocking revelation.

"During my time when our team went on a tour to India, I advised that all the wives of the players will accompany them. This decision was taken so that no controversy could be created as Indian media is always on the lookout for that. The wives meant to also keep a check on the players," stated Ashraf.

He further continued, "Everyone took it in a nice manner and went to India. Everyone remained disciplined. Everytime a Pakistan team had toured India, their country would always try to trap us and tarnish the image of our players and country. So that was avoided."

Pakistan's tour of India comprised of three ODI and two T20Is, which remains the last meeting between the two nations in a bilateral contest, given the political tensions between the two neighbours.

While the T20I series finished 1-1, Pakistan emerged victorious in the ODI series, with wins in Chennai and Kolkata.

For the unversed, current PCB chief Ramiz Raja had recently proposed a 4-nation tournament featuring India and Pakistan, albeit the proposal was unanimously rejected by ICC, in a recent meeting.