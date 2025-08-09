Zak Foulkes scripts history on Test debut for New Zealand, shatters Will O'Rourke's record of...

Mohammed Siraj proudly displays Virat Kohli’s final Test jersey at home, fans get emotional
CRICKET
Zakary Foulkes on Saturday shattered Will O'Rourke's record of best bowling figures in a Test debut in the game against Zimbabwe. He took 9 wickets in the game and leaked just 75 runs.
Zakary Foulkes, a New Zealand speedster, scripted history in the second Test against Zimbabwe, played at Bulawayo, and became the player with the best figures in a debut game for the Kiwis. Foulkes finished with nine wickets in the game, leaking just 75 runs. With this feat, he even shattered Will O'Rourke's record of 9/93, which he took on his Test debut for the Blackcaps against South Africa last year in Hamilton.
Not many know that former Indian spinner Narendra Hirwani currently holds the world record for best bowling figures on debut with 16 wickets, leaking only 136 runs. He achieved this feat ack in January 1988 in Madras (now Chennai).
Coming back to Zak Foulkes, he bowled 25 overs in total, including 7 maidens and a fifer, and leaked just 75 runs. He even outshone Matt Henry, who also took a fifer and 7 wickets in total, leaking just 56 runs in the game.
The Blackcaps won the 2nd Test against Zimbabwe by an innings and 359 runs. This game ended in the 1st Session of Day 4. In the previous match, played at the same venue, New Zealand clinched the game by 9 wickets, courtesy of Matt Henry's 9/90 bowling figures. He was also declared as the Player of the Match.