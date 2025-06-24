In the second innings, English openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley gave a perfect start to their team. After the end of 1st Session on Day 5, the home side remained wicketless with 117 runs on board.

England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett came out on Day 5 to continue the 371-run chase against India at Headingley. The two managed to give a perfect start to England's 2nd innings and scored 117 runs on board without losing a single wicket till Lunch. The opening duo also scripted history with their unbeaten knock at Headingley and shattered a 76-year-old record.

Crawley-Duckett breaks 76-year-old world record

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett have broken the record for the highest opening partnership at Headingley in the 4th innings of a game. Previously, this record was held by New Zealand openers, Verdun Scott and Bert Sutcliffe, who remained unbeaten till 112 against England in 1949.

5 highest fourth-innings opening partnerships at Headingley