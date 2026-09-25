Zaheer Khan reflects on memories with Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh as he kicks off new era at CSK

Zaheer Khan opens up about his cherished memories with Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh as he begins a new chapter with Chennai Super Kings. The former India pacer looks back on his journey and experiences with some of Indian cricket’s biggest names.

Chennai Super Kings are betting on a comeback. They’ve brought in Zaheer Khan as head coach hoping he can turn things around after three rough years under Stephen Fleming where the team missed the playoffs each time. CSK’s management believes Zaheer can help the franchise reclaim its place among the IPL heavyweights.

Zaheer brings solid experience from his time with Mumbai Indians as director of cricket and global head of development (2018-2022), plus a stint as mentor for Lucknow Super Giants in 2025. But let’s be honest—his actual coaching resume is still pretty thin. Following Stephen Fleming, who leaves with five titles over 16 seasons won’t be easy.

Right after the announcement, CSK released a video with Zaheer reflecting on his journey—from winning the 2002 NatWest Trophy, reaching the 2003 World Cup final and finally lifting the 2011 World Cup at Wankhede. He clearly cherishes those moments but says it’s time to look ahead. There’s no doubt: leading CSK through the IPL will be his toughest test yet.

“The game gave me many chapters. Chapters that tested me. Changed me. And gave me moments I’ll carry for the rest of my life. But the game has never really been about looking back. Because every chapter leads you to the next.”

Zaheer’s likely to play a big role in the upcoming IPL auction in December. CSK’s lost its old aura—a mix of uncertainty around MS Dhoni, captaincy changes and some puzzling player picks have put the team off course. Their last taste of glory came in 2023, when they edged out Gujarat Titans in a rain-hit final—one for the ages.

IPL 2027 is still months away, but talk has already started. Recently, Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav swapped teams in a headline trade. Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh is rumored to be joining Delhi Capitals as batting coach but there’s no official word yet from either side. The new season’s still far out but the off-field moves have fans already buzzing.

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