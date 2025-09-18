Zaheer Khan quits Sanjiv Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants after one IPL season – Here’s why

Lucknow Super Giants have experienced numerous changes during their brief IPL history, and this week brought another significant shift. Mentor Zaheer Khan, who became part of the team only last season, has chosen to resign from his position.

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has resigned from his position at Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after only one year, just ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season. Zaheer was appointed as LSG's mentor in 2024 following Gautam Gambhir's departure from the franchise in 2023. As reported by ESPNCricinfo, Zaheer communicated his decision to the LSG management on Thursday. The report indicates that Zaheer's primary reason for leaving was a lack of alignment with head coach Justin Langer and team owner Sanjeev Goenka.

Prior to his tenure at LSG, Zaheer was with the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians from 2018 to 2022. At LSG, the former Indian pacer entered into a two-year contract, overseeing scouting, planning, and strategy.

In IPL 2025, LSG ended up seventh on the points table with 12 points, securing only six victories while losing eight matches under new captain Rishabh Pant, who became the most expensive player at Rs 27 crores. Since making their IPL debut in 2022, LSG reached the playoffs in their first two seasons.

Following Gambhir's exit, LSG has struggled to break into the top four after the league stage. In IPL 2025, LSG achieved five wins in their initial eight matches but could only manage one win in their last six. At their home ground, Ekana Stadium, LSG won just two matches.



Despite these challenges, some of Zaheer's strategic decisions proved effective. He advocated for Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram to open the batting, allowing Nicholas Pooran to bat at No. 3. This strategy paid off, with Marsh finishing as the fifth-highest run-scorer in the tournament. With Zaheer's departure, LSG will need to reassess their leadership structure as they gear up for IPL 2026.

