'Sachin was there, so it was...': Zaheer highlights the significance of Kohli's record-breaking 100 in India's win vs NZ

Virat Kohli made history on Wednesday during India's dominant victory against New Zealand in the semi-final of the ongoing 2023 World Cup, held in Mumbai. The hosts secured a commanding 70-run win as New Zealand were dismissed for 327 in 48.5 overs, thanks to an impressive seven-wicket haul from Mohammed Shami. Daryl Mitchell (134) scored a century for the visitors, but it was not enough to challenge India's dominance, resulting in a one-sided victory for the hosts.

India started the match by posting a massive total of 397/4 in 50 overs, setting a target of 398 runs for New Zealand. Kohli and Shreyas Iyer both scored centuries, while opener Shubman Gill contributed with a half-century. Kohli's exceptional innings of 117 runs off 113 balls, including nine fours and two sixes, allowed him to surpass Sachin Tendulkar as the cricketer with the most ODI hundreds in history. Previously tied at 49 centuries, Kohli now stands alone with 50.

In this tournament, Kohli equaled Sachin's record by scoring three centuries. Additionally, he is currently the leading run-scorer in the competition, accumulating 711 runs in 10 games. Reflecting on India's victory, Zaheer Khan, a member of the 2011 World Cup-winning team, highlighted the emotional significance of Kohli's record-breaking performance in Mumbai.

"Big achievement. Lots of years and years of hard work, determination, sacrifices. You name it, you know, you play the game for this. Virat has been doing a phenomenal job of it, making a habit of getting hundreds. Sachin was there in the stands, so it was emotional moment for both of them, and both of them acknowledging each other is something which you want to see and the Indian holding the record strongly. So you have two guys there right now to give each other company," he said.

In the first innings, Iyer showcased his exceptional batting skills by smashing his second century in this tournament. He scored an impressive 105 runs off just 70 balls, comprising of four boundaries and eight massive sixes. On the other hand, Gill contributed significantly with a score of 80 runs off 66 deliveries, displaying his prowess with eight fours and three maximums.