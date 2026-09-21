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Zaheer Khan appointed CSK head coach; ex-India pacer replaces Stephen Fleming ahead of IPL 2027

Zaheer Khan has been announced as Chennai Super Kings’ new head coach ahead of IPL 2027 succeeding Stephen Fleming. The former India pacer takes charge of CSK as the franchise begins a new chapter following Fleming’s long tenure at the helm.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 21, 2026, 06:37 PM IST

Zaheer Khan appointed CSK head coach; ex-India pacer replaces Stephen Fleming ahead of IPL 2027
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Chennai Super Kings have made a bold move for the upcoming IPL 2027 season, bringing in Zaheer Khan as their new head coach. This ends Stephen Fleming’s incredible 18-year run with the team. Fleming first joined CSK as a player in 2008 took over as head coach in 2009 and—alongside MS Dhoni—helped turn CSK into a powerhouse winning five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 trophies. But after a tough season in 2026 and missing the playoffs twice in a row CSK decided it was time for a change.

Zaheer comes in with a reputation for sharp thinking and serious leadership—anyone who watched him during the 2011 ODI World Cup knows what he brings. He’s done the rounds too, guiding Mumbai Indians’ cricket operations and playing the mentor’s role across different teams. He knows how to spot local talent, manage players through long tournaments and handle pressure at every level.

Now, CSK’s given him a wide mandate. He’ll get to rebuild the backroom team and put his own stamp on the game plan, especially as the franchise heads into player auctions. The plan is straightforward: keep relying on trusted veterans, but really push the next wave of Indian talent to the front.

The move also introduces an intriguing narrative to the classic "El Clásico" rivalry: a former Mumbai Indians stalwart and strategist now guiding Chennai Super Kings from the opposite dugout.

As CSK aim to return to the playoffs in IPL 2027, Zaheer Khan's appointment offers clarity, authority, and tactical pedigree at a decisive crossroad in the franchise's history.

Also read| India vs Japan T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch historic clash live on TV and online?

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