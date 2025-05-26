Punjab Kings star bowler Yuzvendra Chahal might miss another league game for his team due to an injury. Not only him, but PBKS fans might also not see another star bowler in the upcoming game against Mumbai Indians in Jaipur.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to play their last league game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Friday, May 26. The match is scheduled to be played at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh (SMS) stadium. The match holds much importance to the Punjab side, as if they win this contest, they will surely end up in the top 2 spot in the Points Table. However, things might not be as easy for PBKS as it look, as their star spin bowler, Yuzvendra Chahal, might miss the game due to an injury.

Yuzi Chahal also missed his previous game against Delhi Capitals (DC) due to a 'small niggle', as informed by PBKS spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi. In his absence, Praveen Dubey played his 5th IPL match and made his PBKS debut.

Will Marco Jansen play PBKS vs MI match?

Apart from Yuzvendra Chahal, it is also uncertain whether South African all-rounder Marco Jansen will be playing the upcoming match in Jaipur or not. Earlier this week, a video was shared by PBKS's social media handle wherein their head coach, Ricky Ponting, bid adieu to Jansen, but it was deleted later, sparking rumours of his departure.

''One of our boys is leaving us tomorrow. Marco Jansen is off to the World Test Championship. Been a big part of our success up until here. You’ll be sadly missed. We’ve loved having you here mate,'' Ponting had said in the video.

PBKS vs MI: Head-to-Head

Meanwhile, PBKS and MI have faced each other on 32 occasions, wherein the Punjab side have won 14 times, whereas the Mumbai team have emerged victorious on 17 occasions. In their last encounter, the Mumbai Indians won the game by 9 runs.