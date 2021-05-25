Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma has 'best audience' watching her dance in latest video

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife is known for her dances and for following the latest dance trends online. So while doing one, she had the 'best audience' watching her moves - but from behind the curtains.

Dhanashree Verma on Sunday took to Instagram to share a video of a dance to the latest trend on the song, Booty Wurk (One Cheek At a Time) (feat. Joey Galaxy).

She had uploaded the same dance a day prior, but this one was with a twist. Her husband, along with their two dogs can be seen peeking from behind the curtains and watching her dance.

"When you have the best audience watching you," Dhanashree captioned the video. "Work from home they say. This is how they wanna get featured in my videos," she added.

Chahal commented on the video with two laughing emojis and a heart emoji.

WATCH:

In the earlier video, she had captioned it saying, "Keeping up with the trend in this not so calm environment. Btw posting a dance reel tomorrow on the same track but with a humorous touch. Any guesses what's gonna happen ?".

WATCH:

The couple had in the earlier days had faced some hard times as Yuzvendra Chahal's parents had recently tested positive for COVID-19. His father had to be hospitalised as his conditions deteriorated. He recently revealed that his father's condition had improved and he had returned home.

The bowler was part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before the cash-rich tournament was postponed due to the bio-bubble breach.

Chahal had revealed that he had found out about his parents contracting the virus a day before IPL 2021 was suspended and said he was going to take a break if the tournament had gone on.