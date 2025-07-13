Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumoured girlfriend RJ Mahvash buys THIS cricket team, league to start from...

In addition to her new professional venture, Mahvash is a prominent figure in India's media. Known as one of the most popular radio jockeys in the country, her engaging voice and charisma have earned her a large audience.

Recent attention on Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has expanded beyond his cricketing achievements to encompass his personal life. For some time, he has been associated with RJ Mahvash, a well-known radio personality and social media figure. This connection has evolved as Mahvash ventures into the cricket world, not as a player, but as a key stakeholder.

RJ Mahvash' cricket team

On Wednesday, Mahvash revealed her investment in the Champions League T10, becoming a co-owner of one of the participating teams. This marks a significant professional advancement for the multi-faceted personality, who has previously made her mark in media and entertainment. While the specific team name is yet to be disclosed, her involvement is expected to introduce a new perspective and enthusiasm to the league.

When will the league start from?

The Champions League T10 is a highly anticipated tournament designed to unite experienced veterans and rising talents. It will feature several retired international cricket stars playing alongside promising local players. This unique format provides a valuable opportunity for domestic talent to gain exposure, learn from legends, and demonstrate their abilities on a broader platform. The league is scheduled from August 22 to August 24, offering three days of intense cricket. Eight teams are set to compete for the inaugural title.

In addition to her new professional venture, Mahvash is a prominent figure in India's media. Known as one of the most popular radio jockeys in the country, her engaging voice and charisma have earned her a large audience. Her influence also extends into the digital world, where she has a significant following as a social media influencer. Mahvash's creative work is diverse, including roles as a filmmaker, content creator, and writer, highlighting her versatile talents.

About RJ Mahvash

Born in Aligarh, her educational path started at Aligarh Muslim University, where she earned her degree. She continued her postgraduate studies at Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi, strengthening her background in communication and media. In 2025, her Hindi drama series ‘Pyaar Paisa Profit’ was widely praised by critics and fans, further establishing her as a creative powerhouse.

The rumors about her personal life, particularly her alleged relationship with Yuzi Chahal, have been a constant topic of discussion among fans and the media. These rumors gained more attention recently when Chahal appeared on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show.’

Chahal and Mahvash's relationship

Despite the intense public interest and frequent sightings, neither Chahal nor Mahvash has officially confirmed their relationship status. Since his divorce from Dhanashree Verma, Chahal has been frequently photographed with Mahvash at various public and private events, including the 2025 Champions Trophy, casual dinner outings and even an ad shoot. These repeated appearances have only intensified the conjecture, keeping their potential relationship a hot topic in both sports and entertainment circles.