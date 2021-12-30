'Super squad': Yuzvendra Chahal's pic with Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar goes VIRAL

From undergoing rehabilitation to just undergoing practice sessions, members of the Indian men's cricket team - who are not part of the Test squad - were present at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Sharing a picture with fans, India's leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal posted an image with Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Ishan Kishan.

Chahal took it to his official Twitter account to share the image and it soon grabbed the attention of fans. According to the image, it looks like the members had a hard-core gym session. The spinner had captioned the picture calling the group "Super squad".

See here:

Talking about the members in the picture, Axar Patel was ruled out of the ongoing Test series against South Africa along with senior left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja. Jayant Yadav, who played the Mumbai Test against New Zealand, was included as a backup for Ravichandran Ashwin.

Yuzvendra Chahal, on the other hand, did not have a pleasant outing in the first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. However, he turned the tables around in the UAE leg of the tournament but was still not retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the next season.

The spinner had looked in fine touch in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy as he picked up 14 wickets in five matches for Haryana and could make the cut for the South Africa ODIs.