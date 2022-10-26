Search icon
Yuzvendra Chahal's million dollar reaction as Tabraiz Shamsi calls him 'better batsman than Virat Kohli'

Team India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had a hilarious banter with South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi who called Chahal a 'better batsman than Virat Kohli'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 08:32 AM IST

Credits: Yuzvendra Chahal (Twitter), Cricket South Africa (Twitter)

Team India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had a hilarious banter with South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi who called Chahal a 'better batsman than Virat Kohli'. Shamsi and Chahal are known to be the best of mates, and recently, the Indian spin wizard was also seen kicking his friend in a video that went viral all over social media. 

Taking their banter on Twitter, Shamsi tagged Chahal in a fan's post who asked his fellow followers to name a better batsman than Virat Kohli in all three formats. The Proteas spinner took note of the fan's tweet and he hilariously tagged Chahal, naming him better than Kohli. 

The banter wasn't done yet as Chahal came up with a million-dollar response, as he called himself a better batsman than Shamsi. 

"Still better then you my bru," wrote the Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner who had a similar banter with Jos Buttler as well, during IPL 2022. 

Shamsi also didn't hold back and went on to hail his friend as the 'best of the era'. 

"Not only me, you're the best of our era bru," replied Shamsi. But that also wasn't the end of their funny exchange as Chahal took a sly dig at Shamsi by saying that he didn't wear chest guard while facing spinners. 

"Still I don’t wear chest guard while facing spinners like you bru," wrote Chahal. 

Team India and South Africa are in the same Group in T20 World Cup 2022 so the duo of Chahal and Shamsi may yet get to settle their record when their respective teams face off on October 30, at Optus Stadium in Perth. 

Before that game, however, India will take on the Netherlands on October 27, while the Proteas will square off against Bangladesh later in the day. 

