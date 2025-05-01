The Punjab Kings (PBKS) leg-spinner finished with figures of 4/32 in just three overs, producing a spell that not only turned the game but also carved his name deeper into the tournament's history books.

Yuzvendra Chahal added another glorious chapter to his Indian Premier League (IPL) legacy by picking up a stunning hat-trick against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during the 2025 season. The Punjab Kings (PBKS) leg-spinner finished with figures of 4/32 in just three overs, producing a spell that not only turned the game but also carved his name deeper into the tournament's history books.

Chahal's hat-trick marks the second instance in his IPL career, previously achieved against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai during the 2022 season while playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Yuzvendra Chahal scripts history

PBKS star spinner makes history as the first player to take a hat-trick against CSK in the league's 17-year history. Although Parvinder Awana secured a hat-trick against CSK in 2014, it was during the Champions League T20 tournament.

Yuzvendra Chahal sets unique record

This marks the first hat-trick by a bowler in IPL at Chepauk since 2008, when Laximipathy Balaji, playing for CSK, achieved the feat against Kings XI Punjab (now PBKS).

Chahal is only the third player to achieve multiple hat-tricks, following Amit Mishra and Yuvraj Singh.

Notably, Yuvraj is the only player with multiple hat-tricks in the same season and for the same team. Besides Chahal and Yuvraj, Axar Patel and Sam Curran have also secured hat-tricks for PBKS.

Chahal's 4 wicket haul against CSK

Before completing the hat-trick by dismissing Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, and Noor Ahmed, Chahal took MS Dhoni's wicket in the 19th over. This resulted in the 34-year-old taking four wickets in an over, making him the first player to achieve this feat twice.

Leading wicket-taker of TATA IPL 2025

Chahal leads the IPL in wickets, with 218 to his name. He is the only bowler with over 200 wickets. He is also the only player to be the top-wicket taker for two teams (Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals). In the 2025 IPL Mega Auction, he was signed by PBKS for Rs. 18 crore.