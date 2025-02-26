Once, when Yuzvendra Chahal visited Dhanashree Verma on the sets of the dance reality show, he revealed that she had demanded diamonds as a makeup gift after a fight. The two were asked to participate in a fun game.

Star India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his soon-to-be ex-wife Dhanashree Verma have been grabbing headlines for the past few weeks, especially after their divorce confirmation. Amid this, an old video of the cricketer is going viral on social media where Yuzvendra Chahal could be seen claiming that Dhanashree Verma demands diamonds after every fight. The video is from their time on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11.

Once, when Yuzvendra Chahal visited Dhanashree Verma on the sets of the dance reality show, he revealed that she had demanded diamonds as a makeup gift after a fight. The two were asked to participate in a fun game. When Dhanashree Verma's placard came up, it read diamond. After the word asked to guess, Yuzvendra Chahal told Dhanashree Verma, "Joh humesha aap demand karte ho."

To this, Dhanashree Verma replied, "Jab bhi ladayi hoti hai uske badd aap kuch na kuch demand karte ho." Dhanashree revealed that she demanded an apology after every fight. When she saw what the word was, she asked Yuzvendra when she demanded a diamond to which he jokingly clarified that Dhanashree never demanded diamonds.

Both Dhanashree and Yuzvendra have been tight-lipped about their divorce, despite multiple speculative reports in the media. For the unversed, Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony, in the presence of friends and family. However, many news portals have confirmed that the couple has parted ways after certain issues cropped up in their relationship.

READ | 'He has touched me after...': Hema Malini wanted her blouse to be stitched tight in Baghban for her scene with Amitabh Bachchan because..