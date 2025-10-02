Yuzvendra Chahal returns to Northamptonshire in bigger role for 2026 campaign

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken seven List A wickets and 44 first-class wickets with the team.

Yuzvendra Chahal, an Indian legspinner, has been re-signed by Northamptonshire as an overseas player for their upcoming 2026 campaign. The 35-year-old has committed to rejoining the Northants for the second part of their season, continuing to compete in the One-Day Cup and County Championship for a third straight summer. He has taken seven List A wickets and 44 first-class wickets with the team.

"Yuzi is a magnificent asset to this squad. His record across his career speaks for itself, and he brings so much class and experience to the group. I loved working with him this year and am excited to go again in 2026. For young spinners in the group like Nirvan Ramesh and Stuart van der Merwe, having Yuzi around to guide them will be a huge plus for their game," Northamptonshire's head coach, Darren Lehmann, expressed.

Chahal has claimed 31 wickets over two County Championship spells at The County Ground and possesses substantial international experience. With 217 wickets for India in white-ball formats in his international career of seven years, Chahal will look to bring his skills and expertise to the camp during their 2026 campaign.

What Chahal said

"I am so excited to carry on my journey with Northamptonshire. It feels like home to me, and I love playing cricket here. We have a great squad, and I am excited to push for more success next year," said Chahal.

Northamptonshire re-signs Australia's Harry Conway

Northamptonshire have also re-signed Australia's Harry Conway. The seamer, who took 20 wickets in four Championship matches earlier this year, will come back for the beginning of the 2026 season. The 33-year-old is likely to be available for the initial seven-game stretch in April and May.

(With inputs from IANS)

READ | Indian billionaire Adar Poonawalla tweets on RCB amid acquisition talks: 'At the right valuation...'