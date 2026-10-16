Yuzvendra Chahal recalls near-death balcony incident involving drunk Aussie cricketer; makes India comeback claim

Yuzvendra Chahal opens up about a shocking 16th-floor balcony incident involving an allegedly drunk Australian cricketer, his battle with alcohol addiction, and his readiness to make an India comeback after three years away from the national team, sharing his personal struggles.

Yuzvendra Chahal might have played his last match for India three years ago but his hunger to wear the Indian jersey remains alive. The leg-spinner recently retired from red-ball cricket but remains active in white-ball formats. Chahal chatted with cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra, where he spoke about his 2021 and 2023 World Cup snubs and his battle with alcohol addiction. He also went on to speak about a scary experience when he was hung from a 15th-16th-floor balcony by a drunk Australian cricketer.

When a drunk Australian cricketer hung Chahal from balcony

"A party was going on in ITC Gardenia when I used to play for MI and I went into an RCB party. When I went there, an Australian cricketer who was very drunk picked me up. It is not Andrew Symonds nor James Franklin. He picked me up and hung me from the balcony," he shared.

"I hung onto him by his neck and others came and brought me inside. I got a second life (laughs). He was so drunk," Chahal added.

Absolutely ready to play for India again

When asked if he has realised he might have played his last game for India, Chahal said, "No, that feeling has not come in white-ball cricket," he responded. Speaking on self-doubt that he has had to tackle in these three years or whether his performance has not translated to selection, he said, "I am not the only player who has faced such a thing. But this is life. What a captain wants, a coach wants, it's not in your hands."

“In 2023, when I went to play County, Rohit had told me that we want batters till number eight, so we were going with that. In Asia Cup also, India went with an extra fast bowler. He told me clearly that they were also looking for an extra fast bowler for the World Cup. So it was made clear to me. After the World Cup, I just stopped thinking about selection and thought of enjoying my cricket," Chahal revealed.

The leg-spinner also said that he was ‘absolutely ready’ to represent the country once again if he is selected. Chahal last played for India in a T20I against West Indies in 2023.

Chahal sheds light on alcohol addiction, divorce

Chahal has spoken about alcohol addiction, divorce and panic attacks. Speaking to Chopra, he said his alcohol addiction had spiralled out of control after his divorce from Dhanashree Verma. He spent 26 days in a rehabilitation centre.

Chahal, 36, said panic attacks caused his face to contract and twist, making it difficult for him to speak. Chahal and Dhanashree married in 2020. The couple ended their marriage in 2025.

During panic attacks, my lips would tighten and pull to one side

Chahal spoke about panic attacks: “During anxiety, my heart would race and my face would contort.” He said, “I could not even speak. My lips would tighten and pull to one side. People would realise that something was wrong with me.” He said he was afraid that people on social media would say all kinds of things. Chahal said, "I thought, let's focus on the IPL."

My mental state was not good after the divorce: Chahal

Chopra asked how and why he started drinking alcohol. Chahal said, “In the beginning, I was young. There were parties. I played my first IPL in 2011.” He said AB de Villiers had once told him, "Balance is important in life." Chahal said that this is easy to hear, but not easy to put into practice.

Chahal said, "After the divorce, things had gone too far. My mental state was not good." He said, “I realised that if I continued on this path, I would ruin the thing I love the most-cricket.” Chahal said he had stopped drinking alcohol. He said, "I am happier and in a better state now."

Friends and family always stood by me during difficult times

Aakash Chopra asked Chahal who had stood by him during the difficulties in his personal life. He said that emotional pain during such times was different from a crisis in professional life. Chahal replied, "My closest friends and family stood by me."

On his decision to quit alcohol, Chahal said, "I decided to quit alcohol after county cricket last year. Things had gone too far." He said, "I admitted myself to a rehabilitation centre and stayed there for 26 days. I now know how to handle it."

According to Chahal, the decision brought a major change to his personal life. His understanding improved, and his emotions became balanced. He said, "During the last IPL, my body felt 30 years old again. I was going to the gym, doing fielding drills and training properly."

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