Yuzvendra Chahal has started training with Punjab Kings after they signed him in last year's auction.

The much-anticipated 2025 Indian Premier League season is set to kick off on March 22, and teams across the league are gearing up for what promises to be an exciting edition. The Punjab Kings, in particular, have been hard at work in training camps, making sure they’re in top shape for the season. Adding to the buzz is their latest signing, the talented leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who’s already making waves with his mix of skill and humor.

Chahal, known for his playful spirit, recently showed off his fun side during a training session by flaunting his batting skills in a video shared by the franchise. He had his teammates in stitches as he humorously mimicked Pakistan's wicketkeeper and captain Mohammad Rizwan's famous line, "Yes, it is a two."

Keeping the laughs coming, Chahal playfully teased his teammate Shashank Singh before stepping up to bat, asking, "Darr gye kya (Are you scared)?" The video of his antics quickly went viral, winning over fans even more.

I'm all set! #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/JhcVDdhAWQ — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) March 11, 2025

Despite a strong showing in the IPL 2024 season, where he took 18 wickets in 15 matches, Chahal last played for Team India in August 2023. He was part of India’s victorious T20 World Cup squad the year before, but didn’t get to play in any matches during the tournament.

After being released by the Rajasthan Royals before the IPL 2025 auction, the Punjab Kings snapped up Chahal for a staggering INR 18 crore, making him one of the most expensive players in the auction. Even though he missed the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Chahal’s T20 form has been impressive, with 10 wickets at a strike rate of 15.00 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, proving he can be a game-changer.

The Punjab Kings will begin their IPL campaign on March 25 against the 2022 champions, the Gujarat Titans, lead by Shubman Gill.

Shreyas Iyer, who led the Kolkata Knight Riders to victory last season, will lead the Kings this season.

