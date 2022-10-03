IND vs SA: Yuzvendra Chahal kicks Tabraiz Shamsi during second T20I, video goes viral

Image Credit: Twitter

It was a historic performance for Team India, as the Men in Blue made history by defeating South Africa in a bilateral series at home for the first time. The second T20I at Guwahati was a batter's paradise, with the two sides scoring a total of 458 runs in 40 overs, but the Men in Blue triumphed.

During the game, both sides had certain difficulties. The game was initially paused after a snake entered the stadium. When the floodlights quit working, the game was suspended once more. During the break, Yuzvendra Chahal, who had been benched in both T20Is, strolled over to Tabraiz Shamsi on the ground and jokingly kicked him in the back.

During the interval, Shamsi was on the ground conversing with David Miller, Quinton De Kock, and Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant when Chahal moved towards the group and booted Shamsi. The incident's video quickly went viral on social media.

Both Chahal and Shamsi have played together for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. Shamsi was part of the RCB team from 2016 to 2018. Talking about the second T20 match played between India and South Africa, the Indian bowlers gave South Africa 2 blows for 1 run.

Arshdeep did not even give a chance to Temba Bavuma and Riley Rosso to open the account. After this, De Kock first tried to handle the innings by teaming up with Markram and then partnering with David Miller, but missed the win. De Kock played an unbeaten knock of 69 off 48 balls, while Miller remained unbeaten on 106. Riley scored 33 runs in 19 balls.

READ| 'Thinking of not playing him anymore': Rohit Sharma's golden reply to Bhogle's how to keep SKY's form going question